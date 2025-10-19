Racing Takes Road Draw at Gotham, Will Look to Clinch Playoff Berth in Season Finale

Racing Louisville FC is still in full command of its path to the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, but the decisive moment will have to wait two more weeks.

Racing (9-9-7, 34 points) earned an important point on the road at Gotham FC (9-7-9, 36 points) Sunday afternoon at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J., in a thrilling 2-2 tie that saw the hosts, Gotham, clinch its playoff bid at the expense of Louisville's.

Racing will now turn its sights to the Decision Day season finale on Nov. 2, at home against Bay FC, following a FIFA international break next weekend. Kickoff at Lynn Family Stadium is to be determined by National Women's Soccer League officials.

Louisville is two points clear of North Carolina (8-9-8, 32 points) for eighth place, the final playoff position. Only a win versus Bay can guarantee Louisville's postseason berth, but a draw or loss could still see Louisville through depending on how North Carolina fares in its finale, against Gotham, set for the same day.

Sunday's affair packed in the drama with both teams in need of points to clinch playoff berths.

Gotham nabbed an early lead on a 15th-minute goal from former Louisville captain Jaelin Howell, but Louisville rallied. Janine Sonis scored the equalizing goal in the 29th minute on an Emma Sears delivery, with rookie Sarah Weber giving Louisville the lead in the 65th minute.

"The ball was bouncing, and then (I) just trust the technique to put it into the back of the net," Weber said of her instinctive finish, the rookie's third goal of the season.

Louisville defended that lead into the 85th minute, when USWNT star Rose Lavelle stole the glory for Gotham with a sumptuous free kick - the first time Gotham had scored directly from free kick this year. It earned Gotham a late point, and with it a playoff berth.

"When you have a player like Rose Lavelle who can score those kinds of goals from those areas, it's tough," said Racing co-captain Janine Sonis, who started at left back. "You have to give her credit, it's a fantastic set piece."

It also put Louisville's postseason plans on pause - at least until next month.

"We still feel like we're in a good spot as a group and now it's the last match of the season, at home, that means everything," Yanez said.

Sonis agreed: "The reality is we are still in control of our destiny with one game to go. (It is) not like to us not to keep things interesting."

That Louisville finds itself in this position is a sign of progress in a season that has set the club records for wins (9) and points (34). Louisville has never finished outside of ninth place and has never controlled its own destiny this late into the season.

"We didn't even have this opportunity last year, right?" Yanez said. "I think it's an incredible position that we're in. It's a privilege to be in this position and I think the reality is we still control our destiny and that needs to be the focus for us."

Sunday's performance will also give Louisville confidence heading into the final day. Though Gotham finished with more shots (17 to 9) and shots on target (7 to 3), Louisville lived up to its identity of being a hard-nosed team that is difficult to defeat. Jordyn Bloomer made five saves, her most since Sept. 17.

"We all know that our arrows are pointed in the right direction and everyone is committed to getting three points at home, putting in a really solid performance and solidifying our place in the playoffs, because we deserve to be there," Sonis said.

That all-important finale against Bay will fall on Fan Appreciation Day at Lynn Family Stadium. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free flag giveaway. For tickets and more information, visit RacingLouFC.com/fans.

Game Summary: Gotham FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date: October 19, 2025

Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium

Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET

Weather: 72 degrees, mostly cloudy

Scoring

Gotham FC (1, 1, 2)

Racing Louisville FC (1, 1, 2)

Goals:

Gotham FC: 15' Jaelin Howell, 85' Rose Lavelle

Racing Louisville FC: 29' Janine Sonis (Emma Sears), 65' Sarah Weber

Lineups

Gotham FC: 1 - Shelby Hogan; 4 - Lily Reale (83' 18 - Gabi Portilho), 27 - Jess Carter (83' 19 - Kayla Duran), 14 - Emily Sonnett, 3 - Bruninha (65' 22 - Mandy Freeman), 5 - Josefine Hasbo (74' 11 - Sarah Schupansky), 7 - Jaelin Howell, 16 - Rose Lavelle (c), 2 - Jaedyn Shaw, 28 - Katie Stengel, 23 - Midge Purce

Subs not used: 12 - Ryan Campbell; 21 - Sofia Cook, 34 - Kyhah Harper

Head Coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 16 - Janine Sonis, 3 - Arin Wright (c), 5 - Ellie Jean, 2 - Lauren Milliet, 26 - Taylor Flint, 8 - Ary Borges, 20 - Katie O'Kane (72' 14 - Marisa DiGrande), 6 - Ella Hase (63' 9 - Kayla Fischer), 42 - Sarah Weber, 13 - Emma Sears

Subs not used: 1 - Katie Lund, 77 - Madison White; 11 - Courtney Petersen, 12 - Allie George, 17 - Maddie Pokorny, 32 - Avery Kalitta, 88 - Bethany Balcer

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Stats Summary: Gotham FC / Racing Louisville FC

Shots: 17 / 9

Shots on Goal: 7 / 3

Expected goals: 1.54 / 0.72

Possession: 65.6% / 34.4%

Fouls: 9 / 11

Offside: 1 / 2

Corners: 7 / 3

Discipline Summary

Gotham FC:

53' Bruninha (yellow)

67' Emily Sonnett (yellow)

Racing Louisville FC:

84' Taylor Flint (yellow)

Match referee: Alex Billeter







