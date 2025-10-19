Washington Spirit Midfielder Leicy Santos Called up to Colombia Women's National Team

Published on October 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Leicy Santos has been called up to the Colombia Women's National Team for the upcoming CONMEBOL Women's Nations League, Colombia Football announced this weekend. The side will take on Perú and Ecuador to begin the inaugural competition.

Santos has been a mainstay of the Colombia roster, representing the country in two FIFA Women's World Cups (2015 and 2023) and two Olympic Games (2016, 2024). During the final of this summer's Copa América Femenina in Ecuador, the standout midfielder netted a stunning free kick goal in the 115th minute to force a penalty shootout against Brazil. So far this year with the Spirit, Santos has appeared in 16 matches, tallying two goals and three assists.

Colombia's October Schedule:

vs Perú | Friday, October 24 at 7 p.m. EDT (Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Medellín, Colombia)

vs Ecuador | Tuesday, October 28 at 7 p.m. EDT (Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador)

The Spirit will return to Audi Field the second weekend of November to host a quarterfinal match in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.