Portland Thorns Clinch Playoff Berth with 2-0 Road Win at Angel City FC

Published on October 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland clinched its spot in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs after a strong 2-0 road win at Angel City FC on Sunday afternoon, extending their league high postseason streak to nine consecutive seasons.

On a night full of festivities for Angel City - who were celebrating the retirements of soccer legends Ali Reily and Christen Press for their final 2025 home match - the Thorns arrived ready to spoil the party, with forward Alexa Spaanstra setting up midfielder Olivia Moultrie to silence the crowd with a top bin banger in the 23' to give Portland the lead.

The Thorns defense held out to limit Angel City to only two on-target shots in the first half, ensuring that they went into the break with the advantage.

After the break, forward Reilyn Turner would draw a penalty and Moultrie would double it for the Thorns in the 60', slotting the ball into the bottom left corner from the penalty spot.

Despite Angel City's attempts to try and get itself back into the match, Portland's defensive unit (which recorded 15 interceptions, 11/20 won tackles and four saves from goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold) denied the hosts the opportunity to steal the playoffs from the Thorns grasp. Portland saw out the win, secured a massive three points and will enter Decision Day on Sunday, November 2 ready to fight for a home playoff spot at Providence Park against the Houston Dash.

TEAM NOTES

Midfielder Olivia Moultrie scored twice to bring her goal total to eight (8) this season, the most by any Portland player this season. It is her second career brace, the first which was recorded versus Bay on October 4.

Moultrie's penalty goal - her first penalty goal of 2025 - helped the Thorns bring their 2025 penalty goal total to seven (7), a new single-season NWSL record.

Forward Alexa Spaanstra recorded her first assist of 2025 with the opening goal for Moultrie.

The Thorns have now qualified for the playoffs nine (9) consecutive times (2016-19, 2021-25), the longest active postseason appearance streak in the NWSL.

The Thorns secured their 11th overall postseason appearance, a league high.

Today's win was Portland's first on the road at Angel City, ending a five-match winless streak at BMO Stadium.

Portland has recorded nine (9) straight seasons of at least 10 wins dating back to 2016 and have 10 wins in 11 of 12 seasons (2020 not included).

Now sitting on 37 points, it is highest amount of points the Thorns have recorded since 2022 (39). UP NEXT: The Thorns close out the regular season at Providence Park vs the Houston Dash on Sunday, November 2 in a must-win battle in their fight for a home playoff match. Kickoff time and broadcast information will be announced in the coming days. Tickets can be purchased now at thorns.com/tickets.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF

POR - Olivia Moultrie (Alexa Spaanstra) 23': From outside the box, Moultrie struck the ball over the keeper and into the top right corner.

SECOND HALF

POR - Olivia Moultrie 60': From the penalty spot, Moultrie slotted the ball into the bottom left corner.

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns (4-3-3): Mackenzie Arnold, M.A. Vignola, Sam Hiatt, Isabella Obaze (Daiane 89'), Reyna Reyes, Sam Coffey-C (Kaitlyn Torpey 90'), Jessie Fleming, Olivia Moultrie, Alexa Spaanstra (Pietra Tordin 79'), Deyna Castellanos (Laila Harbert 79'), Reilyn Turner (Jayden Perry 90+3')

Subs not used: Bella Bixby, Mallie McKenzie, Mimi Alidou, Valerin Loboa

Angel City FC (4-3-3): Angelina Anderson, Evelyn Shores, Sara Doorsoun, Sarah Gorden-C, Miyabi Moriya (Prisca Chilufya 74'), Nealy Martin, Hina Sugita, Gisele Thompson (Ali Reily 82'), Jun Endo (Maiara Niehues 60'), Kennedy Fuller (Christen Press 60'), Riley Tiernan (Sveindís Jónsdóttir 45')

Subs not used: Megan Reid, Macey Hodge, Hannah Seabert, Madison Hammon

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: Sam Coffey (Yellow) 47'

LA: Maiara Niehues (Yellow) 72'

MATCH STATS

POR | LA

Goals: 2|0

Assists: 1|0

Possession: 44|56

Shots: 10|11

Shots on Target: 3|4

Saves: 4|1

Tackles: 20|25

Tackles Won: 11|15

Interceptions: 3|15

Fouls: 8|12

Offsides: 1|6

Corner Kicks: 4|4







