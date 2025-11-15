Portland Thorns Fall 2-0 at Washington Spirit

Published on November 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The 2025 season for the Portland Thorns has come to an end following its road semifinal defeat at Washington Spirit, falling 2-0 to the hosts.

A season defined by the Thorns' remarkable resilience and grit, the youngest team in the league faced immense challenges and adversity throughout the course of the year yet fought to overcome each obstacle that came their way. Ahead of today's match against the #2 seed Washington at one of the toughest road venues to play at in Audi Field, the Thorns knew today was no different.

The Thorns sat back and absorbed Washington's offense to start the match, with the Spirit getting one early in the 5th minute before it was disallowed for offside. However, Washington would still be first to strike in the 27' when Thorns goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold was forced away from goal to stop Rosemonde Kouassi run the field only for the ball to be laid off to Gift Monday who hit ball into the open net. The Spirit continued to push in their search for a second, but Portland's defensive efforts - including four saves in the first half from Arnold - remained solid to deny the hosts another.

After the break, the Thorns came out with their foot on the gas looking for the equalizer, but Spirit's defense were tough to break through. Washington almost doubled it in the 69th but the ball bounced off the woodwork.

A defensive error in the final 83' would see Portland concede the second and from there, Washington would hold out the result to see it through that they advance to the final.

Portland's season has come to an end and despite all the adversity faced, the Thorns hold their heads high knowing they finished as the #3 seed with a winning 11-7-8 record, a record-breaking 10-match home undefeated streak and for the 9th time overall (first since 2021), led the league in overall fan support with 236,263 total fans (18,174 average) going to support this resilient Thorns squad at Providence Park. Now, the Thorns will head back home to Portland knowing preparations for 2026 are soon to begin.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF

WAS - Gift Monday (Rosemonde Kouassi) 27': Kouassi ran down the field past Portland's defense and laid off a short pass to Monday, who tapped it in the net.

SECOND HALF

WAS - Croix Bethune 83': Bethune would take advantage of a defensive error and strike the ball into the open net.

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns (4-3-3): Mackenzie Arnold, Kaitlyn Torpey (Mallie McKenzie 63'), Isabella Obaze, Sam Hiatt (Jayden Perry 86'), Reyna Reyes, Jessie Fleming, Sam Coffey-C, Olivia Moultrie, Deyna Castellanos (Laila Harbert 82'), Reilyn Turner (Daiane 82'), Alexa Spaanstra (Pietra Tordin 63')

Subs not used: Bella Bixby, M.A. Vignola, Naomi Powell, Valerin Loboa

Washington Spirit (5-3-2): Aubrey Kingsbury, Tara McKeown, Rebeca Bernal, Esme Morgan, Kate Wiesner, Rosemonde Kouassi (Paige Metayer 89'), Croix Bethune, Hal Hershfelt, Leicy Santos-C (Deborah Abiodun 72'), Sofia Cantore (Trinity Rodman 90'), Gift Monday

Subs not used: Narumi Miura, Brittany Ratcliffe, Courtney Brown, Heather Stainbrook, Kysha Sylla, Sandy Maclver

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: Jessie Fleming (Yellow) 67'

WAS: Rosemonde Kouassi (Yellow) 44'

MATCH STATS

POR | WAS

Goals: 0|2

Assists: 0|1

Possession: 40|60

Shots: 10|16

Shots on Target: 3|8

Saves: 6|3

Tackles: 22|15

Tackles Won: 15|5

Interceptions: 11|10

Fouls: 7|11

Offsides: 0|2

Corner Kicks: 3|11







