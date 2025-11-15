Washington Spirit Advances to Second Straight NWSL Championship

Published on November 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will play in its second consecutive NWSL Championship and fourth in club history next weekend after today's home semifinal win over Portland Thorns FC in front of another sellout crowd at Audi Field.

The Spirit will take on the winner of tomorrow's Orlando Pride-Gotham FC semifinal match on Saturday, November 22 at PayPal Park in San Jose. Kicking off at 8 p.m. EST, the match will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

The Spirit hosted its fourth consecutive playoff sellout at Audi Field today with an official attendance of 19,365. This was also the Spirit's sixth sellout in the last 17 months.







