Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver Called up to Scotland Women's National Team

Published on November 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver has been called up to the Scotland Women's National Team for the side's upcoming friendlies, the Scottish FA announced today. The team will face Ukraine and China PR in two friendlies beginning later this month.

Originally from Winsford, England, MacIver has appeared in five international matches for the Scotland senior team, earning two clean sheets in the process. MacIver joined the Spirit this past offseason in a transfer from England's Manchester City and has made six appearances for Washington, keeping clean sheets in each the team's four 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage matches.

Scotland's October Friendlies Schedule:

vs Ukraine | Friday, November 28 at 6 a.m. EST (Estadio Municipal de Chapín, Cádiz, Spain)

vs China PR | Tuesday, December 2 at 1 p.m. EST (Estadio Municipal de Chapín, Cádiz, Spain)

The Spirit will play its final home match of the year this weekend at Audi Field when it hosts Portland Thorns FC in a semifinal. Kicking off at 12 p.m. EST on Saturday, November 15, the match will be Washington's fourth consecutive playoff sellout and sixth sellout in the past 17 months.







