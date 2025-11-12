Denver Summit FC Single Game Tickets on Sale for "The Kickoff" at Empower Field at Mile High

Published on November 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that single game tickets are now on sale for The Kickoff, the club's inaugural home match of the 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. The match will take place at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, March 28 at Noon MT, marking a historic moment for women's professional soccer in Colorado.

Tickets for The Kickoff are available now at DenverSummitFC.com. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for this milestone match at one of the country's premier sports venues.

"This is going to be an unforgettable day for Denver and for sports across Colorado," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "Our players, fans, and community have been building toward this moment since day one. The Kickoff will be a celebration of soccer and the incredible support this city has shown for Denver Summit FC."

Fans interested in bringing a group of ten or more can complete the form at DenverSummitFC.com, and a Summit FC account executive will follow up regarding group ticket and suite options.

Club 5280 members receive exclusive access to purchase tickets in the lower bowl at Empower for The Kickoff. Fans can join Club 5280 today at DenverSummitFC.com. Launched in September, Club 5280 is Denver Summit FC's official membership program and season ticket waitlist, created to deepen fan connection ahead of the club's debut season. Members receive priority ticketing opportunities, merchandise discounts, invitations to exclusive events, and a limited-edition Founding Member scarf.

Denver Summit FC previously announced that the club had eclipsed 8,500 season ticket holders for its inaugural season, with remaining single game and group tickets available for matches at the new Centennial Stadium in Centennial, Colo. Construction continues at the club's permanent home and adjacent CommonSpirit Performance Center, which will serve as Summit FC's year-round training and matchday base.







