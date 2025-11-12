NWSL Stars to Compete in Third Annual NWSL Skills Challenge, Presented by CarMax, Friday, November 21, at Spartan Soccer Complex at San Jose State University

Published on November 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE - The National Women's Soccer League today announced further details surrounding the 2025 NWSL Skills Challenge, presented by CarMax, as part of the league's celebration of the 2025 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel. Kicking off at 5 p.m. PT at Spartan Soccer Complex at San Jose State University, on Friday, November 21, the NWSL Skills Challenge, presented by CarMax, will feature two teams comprised of NWSL stars competing against each other in a series of skills contests, including Relay Rumble, Gauntlet and the Crossbar Challenge.

The event will also be nationally broadcast on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+ on Saturday, November 29, at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET.

The winning team will be awarded a $30,000 prize courtesy of CarMax to be split among that team's players.

"CarMax is proud to play a key role alongside the NWSL in developing the Skills Challenge into a marquee moment for players and fans," said Sarah Lane, Chief Marketing Officer at CarMax. "Last year's broadcast - made possible through CarMax's media buy - marked a milestone for the Skills Challenge, helping it become one of the most-watched events in league history. As we return for year three, we're thrilled to once again bring this event to broadcast and introduce new elements to drive more fan engagement. We're energized by what we have built with the NWSL and look forward to continuing to grow it into an established tentpole event that reflects the passion and creativity that makes the league so great."

2025 NWSL Skills Challenge, presented by CarMax, participating athletes include:

*Players who are committed to the Skills Challenge but reach the Championship match will not participate in the event*

Riley Tiernan (Angel City FC)

Carson Pickett (Orlando Pride)

Racheal Kundananji (Bay FC)

Ally Schlegel (Chicago Stars FC)

Brianna Pinto (North Carolina Courage)

Delphine Cascarino (San Diego Wave FC)

Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit)

Full rosters for each team will be announced in the coming days. Duda Pavão will serve as in-venue host for this year's event. Descriptions for each skills contest are below.

Gauntlet: one player tries to score on five mini goals against four defenders - the smallest goal is worth the most points (and vice versa), and if a goal lights up, any points scored are worth double at that time.

Relay Rumble: three-part relay race including agility poles, tire runs, and a giant skee-ball chip shot where teams compete to earn as many points as they can within five minutes.

Crossbar Challenge: players try to hit the crossbar from 18 yards out, and when they reach five total points, they go to the "Championship Zone" 36 yards out - one more crossbar connection makes said team Skills Challenge champions.

Tickets for the NWSL Skills Challenge, presented by CarMax, are available here. Fans will have the opportunity to meet NWSL Skills Challenge, presented by CarMax, participants following the event. In addition to the Skills Challenge, fans can enjoy food and beverages for purchase.

The 2025 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, kicks off at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 22. The match will air live in primetime on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+.







