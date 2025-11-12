Washington Spirit Sells out Home Semifinal Match in Record Time

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has sold out its home semifinal match in record time, the club announced today. Less than three days after announcing the date and time for its upcoming semifinal against Portland Thorns FC, all seats at Audi Field have been sold.

Following last season's home quarterfinal win over Bay FC, Washington sold out its ensuing home semifinal just 72 hours after the match was announced. At just 64 hours after this weekend's match was announced, this week's feat breaks the club record for quickest sellout. Saturday's match is now slated to be the Spirit's fourth consecutive playoff sellout at Audi Field and the club's sixth sellout in the past 17 months.

With a win on Saturday, the Spirit would advance to its second consecutive NWSL Championship and fourth in club history. Kicking off at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, November 22, the 2025 NWSL Championship will take place at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.







