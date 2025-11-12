San Diego Wave FC's Delphine Cascarino to Compete in 2025 NWSL Skills Challenge
Published on November 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO (Nov. 12, 2025) - The National Women's Soccer League today announced that San Diego Wave FC forward Delphine Cascarino will compete in the 2025 NWSL Skills Challenge, presented by CarMax, as part of the league's celebration of the 2025 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel. Kicking off at 5 p.m. PT at Spartan Soccer Complex at San Jose State University, on Friday, November 21, the NWSL Skills Challenge, presented by CarMax, will feature two teams comprised of NWSL stars competing against each other in a series of skills contests, including Relay Rumble, Gauntlet and the Crossbar Challenge.
The event will also be nationally broadcast on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+ on Saturday, November 29, at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET.
The winning team will be awarded a $30,000 prize courtesy of CarMax to be split among that team's players.
"CarMax is proud to play a key role alongside the NWSL in developing the Skills Challenge into a marquee moment for players and fans," said Sarah Lane, Chief Marketing Officer at CarMax. "Last year's broadcast - made possible through CarMax's media buy - marked a milestone for the Skills Challenge, helping it become one of the most-watched events in league history. As we return for year three, we're thrilled to once again bring this event to broadcast and introduce new elements to drive more fan engagement. We're energized by what we have built with the NWSL and look forward to continuing to grow it into an established tentpole event that reflects the passion and creativity that makes the league so great."
2025 NWSL Skills Challenge, presented by CarMax, participating athletes include:
*Players who are committed to the Skills Challenge but reach the Championship match will not participate in the event*
Delphine Cascarino
Riley Tiernan
Carson Pickett
Racheal Kundananji
Ally Schlegel
Brianna Pinto
Croix Bethune
