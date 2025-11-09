Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

San Diego Wave FC will travel to face the Portland Thorns on Sunday, Nov. 9 at Providence Park in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. PT, with the match broadcast nationally on ABC.

San Diego secured its postseason berth after finishing the regular season in sixth place with 37 points, marking the Wave's third playoff appearance in four seasons. Portland finished in third place in the NWSL standings with a 11-8-7 record and 40 points, giving them the home field advantage for the first round of the NWSL Playoffs.

San Diego is unbeaten in four straight meetings with Portland in all competitions (W2 D2) with both meetings this season ending in 1-1 draws. The most recent game was played on September 20 at Providence Park when midfielder Savannah McCaskill scored the opening goal and her first of the season in the 56th minute by slotting a left-footed shot from outside of the box into the net. Portland equalized late in the 86th minute when Olivia Moultrie's free kick struck the crossbar, and the rebound fell to Reyna Reyes, who finished from close range to level the match at 1-1.

San Diego closed out the regular season with an early lead against the 2025 NWSL Shield Winners, the Kansas City Current but ultimately fell 2-1 at CPKC Stadium. In just the eight minute, Dudinha cut through the defense and laid the ball off to Perle Morroni, who slipped a pass back into her path for The Brazilian took a first-time shot that put the Wave up 1-0. San Diego kept its lead until the 54th minute when Kansas City's Debinha stepped up and delivered a curling strike into the back of the net to level the match. The Current would eventually find the game winner in the 75th minute when Haley Hopkins delivered a perfectly placed ball over the top that found Nichelle Prince who struck it first-time.

Portland enters the quarterfinal on the heels of a 2-0 victory over the Houston Dash. Deyna Castellanos opened the scoring just three minutes in, running onto a pass from Jessie Fleming, cutting inside, and finishing with a shot to the far post. Flemming would add one to the scoresheet herself in the 35th minute when she battled for a loose ball at the top of the box and blasted a powerful strike past goalkeeper Jane Campbell.

Players to Watch

San Diego forward Dudinha has been a standout in the Wave's attack over the last five matches, tallying five goals and one assist that earned her a spot on the NWSL's Best XI for October/November. Since signing with the Wave during the summer transfer window, the Brazilian international has tied the 2025 season goal record (five, alongside Delphine Cascarino and Kenza Dali) and matched another Club milestone by scoring in three consecutive games, previously achieved only by Alex Morgan and Jaedyn Shaw.

Portland midfielder Olvia Moultrie finished the regular season as Portland's top goal scorer and became the NWSL's highest scoring teenager in September. Moultrie additionally led the NWSL with 122 shot involvements in 2025, leading the league in chances created (54) while ranking third in shot attempts (68). The 20-year-old appeared in all 26 matches for the Thorns this year including 24 of those matches in the starting lineup.

How to Watch

San Diego Wave FC and Portland Thorns will kickoff on Sunday, Nov. 9 at Providence Park in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs. The match is set for 12:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.







