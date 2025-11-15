Gotham FC Battles Reigning Champion Orlando for Spot in NWSL Final

Published on November 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - After knocking off the top-seeded Kansas City Current in the opening round of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, eighth-seeded Gotham FC continues its postseason march Sunday, aiming to book a second trip to the NWSL Championship in three seasons when it faces the defending champion Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium.

Kickoff for the semifinal is set for 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

This marks Gotham FC's third consecutive semifinal appearance - all on the road. The club earned its first semifinal victory in 2023, when Katie Stengel's extra-time winner against the Portland Thorns sent Gotham to its first NWSL Championship, where it went on to capture its first league title.

Stengel delivered another iconic moment in this year's playoffs, scoring the decisive goal deep into stoppage time of extra time to lift Gotham past Kansas City, 2-1, at CPKC Stadium. The result marked the first time an eighth seed defeated a No. 1 seed since the playoff field expanded to eight teams in 2024 and handed Kansas City its first home loss of the 2025 campaign after setting NWSL records for most regular season goals, points and wins. The victory was also Gotham's first in club history over the Current, and it set a league record as the club's third road playoff win in its history.

Jaedyn Shaw opened the scoring for Gotham midway through the second half with her first career playoff goal before Kansas City equalized in stoppage time. Stengel's 121st-minute strike - her second career extra-time playoff winner - set an NWSL record for the latest game-winning goal in postseason history.

Fourth-seeded Orlando advanced with a 2-0 quarterfinal win over the Seattle Reign at Inter&Co Stadium. Haley McCutcheon put the Pride ahead in the 21st minute, and a stoppage-time penalty from Luana sealed the victory. The reigning champions enter Sunday's semifinal unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions.

Sunday's meeting marks the first postseason matchup and 28th all-time contest between the two clubs. Gotham holds the all-time series edge at 11-9-7, including an 8-4-2 record on the road against the Pride. In its most recent meeting at Inter&Co Stadium, Gotham earned a 2-0 victory behind goals from Esther González and Jaelin Howell.

The winner of Sunday's semifinal will advance to the 2025 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, on Nov. 22, where they will face either the Washington Spirit or Portland Thorns.

Key Points:

Gotham FC's Aug. 29 win at Orlando sparked a three-match league winning streak, the club's longest of the season.

Gotham FC is the only team to reach the semifinals of the NWSL Playoffs in each of the last three seasons. The quarterfinal victory at Kansas City on Sunday marked Gotham's third road playoff win, the most in NWSL history.

Gotham has recorded six clean sheets against the Orlando Pride in previous meetings, including four at Inter&Co Stadium.

Twenty-year-old Jaedyn Shaw had a goal and an assist in her first playoff match with Gotham FC on Sunday, becoming the youngest player to record multiple goal contributions in an NWSL Playoff match. No other player in league history has done so before turning 23.

Forward Midge Purce has scored five goals against Orlando in all competitions, the most by any current Gotham FC player.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 15, 2025

Gotham FC Battles Reigning Champion Orlando for Spot in NWSL Final - NJ/NY Gotham FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.