Spirit Takes Down Portland 2-0 to Advance to Club's Fourth NWSL Championship

Published on November 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit beat Portland Thorns FC 2-0 in the semifinal round of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs this afternoon in front of yet another sellout crowd of 19,365 at Audi Field. With the shutout win, Washington advances to its second consecutive NWSL Championship and fourth in club history.

The Spirit was on the front foot early, generating several quality chances and even finding the back of the net - only for the goal to be ruled offside. After a VAR review, the call was confirmed, keeping the match level.

In the 27th minute, the breakthrough finally came. Following a cleared Portland corner, the Spirit launched a clinical counterattack. Rosemonde Kouassi sprinted down the field, using her pace to drive into the box and squared a perfect ball to Gift Monday, who calmly slotted it home to make it 1-0 for the home side. Kouassi now has seven assists across all competitions this year, six of which have come on goals by Monday.

The Spirit didn't let up, continuing to apply pressure and called Portland goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold into a pair of strong saves as the first half progressed. Washington went into halftime leading 1-0 as it looked to advance in its sixth straight home playoff match.

Both teams traded opportunities to start the second half, with the Spirit firing on all cylinders, though the hosts' shots on target went unanswered. The match shifted in the 83rd minute as Croix Bethune found herself charging up from midfield. With Portland's goalkeeper out of position, Bethune made a move around her and converted on her own, extending the Spirit's lead with precision and intensity. The match entered seven minutes of stoppage time, with Portland seeking a breakthrough. Met with the Spirit's defensive momentum, the visitors were unable to create a clear chance.

As the final whistle blew, the Spirit clinched a 2-0 victory and a berth in its second consecutive NWSL Championship, the fourth in club history. The title match will take place at PayPal Park in San Jose, California on Saturday, November 22 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST and air on CBS.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Kickoff: 12 p.m. EST

Weather: Cloudy, high-50s

Lineups:

WAS: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 6 - Kate Wiesner; 9 - Tara McKeown; 4 - Rebeca Bernal; 24 - Esme Morgan; 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi (26 - Paige Metayer, 89'); 7 - Croix Bethune; 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 10 - Leicy Santos (20 - Deborah Abiodun, 72'); 27 - Sofia Cantore (2 - Trinity Rodman, 90'); 21 - Gift Monday

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 5 - Narumi Miura; 13 - Brittany Ratcliffe; 16 - Courtney Brown; 22 - Heather Stainbrook; 25 - Kysha Sylla

POR: 18 - Mackenzie Arnold; 2 - Reyna Reyes; 5 - Isabella Obaze; 16 - Sam Hiatt (24 - Jayden Perry, 86'); 20 - Kaitlyn Torpey (29 - Mallie McKenzie, 63'); 21 - Jessie Fleming; 13 - Olivia Moultrie; 17 - Sam Coffey; 10 - Deyna Castellanos (4 - Laila Harbert 82'); 66 - Reilyn Turner (34 - Daiane, 82'); 77 - Alexa Spaanstra (19 - Pietra Tordin, 63')

Unused Substitutes: 1 - Bella Bixby; 25 - M.A. Vignola; 33 - Naomi Powell; 88 - Valerin Loboa

Stats Summary: WAS / POR

Shots: 16 / 10

Shots On Goal: 8 / 3

Saves: 3 / 6

Fouls: 11 / 7

Offsides: 2 / 0

Misconduct Summary:

WAS - Rosemonde Kouassi - 44' - Yellow Card

POR - Jessie Fleming - 67' - Yellow Card







