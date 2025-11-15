The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC - November 16, 2025

Published on November 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, Nov. 16, 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: Semifinals, 2025 NWSL Playoffs presented by Google Pixel

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Media Availability (Seb Hines and Luana)

Game Notes The Story:

The Pride will continue their 2024 NWSL Championship title defense with a semifinal showdown against Gotham FC at Inter&Co Stadium.

Sunday evening's match will mark the second consecutive year the Pride have hosted a semifinal. In 2024, the Pride advanced to the NWSL Championship after defeating the Kansas City Current in the semifinal in Orlando.

The Pride and Gotham FC met two times in the 2025 regular season, with the sides splitting both matchups. Quote of the Week:

"Obviously, a lot to play for. We're pleased that we're able to host another semifinal in front of our own fans. Hoping we get a good crowd there to support the team. But with any game against Gotham FC, it's always competitive. It's always a fun contest against a good team with good players. So, we have to be at our best to get the win."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 2, Seattle Reign FC 0 (11/7/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Haley McCutcheon, Luana (Penalty Kick)

Gotham FC's Last Matchup: Kansas City Current 1, Gotham FC 2 (11/9/25, CPKC Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Ellie Wheeler; Jaedyn Shaw, Katie Stengel

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 9-7-5 (Home: 4-5-2, Away: 5-2-3)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, NJ/NY Gotham FC 2 (8/29/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: TBD

Competition: 2025 NWSL Championship presented by Google Pixel

About Orlando Pride:

In October 2015, the Orlando Pride was announced as the 10th team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), bringing professional women's soccer to the state of Florida for the first time. The team began play in April 2016, setting a then-league single-game attendance record in its first-ever home game, with 23,403 fans witnessing the Club's first win.

The Pride feature a star-studded roster of domestic and international talent and, in 2024, brought the first professional major league title to the city of Orlando, with the Club winning the NWSL Championship. The season saw the Pride complete the double, winning both the Championship and the NWSL Shield as the best team in the regular season, capping off a historic campaign that set numerous league records. Former Orlando City defender Seb Hines serves as the team's head coach, not only the first Black head coach in the league, but also the first to win both the Championship and the NWSL Shield, and the 2024 NWSL Coach of the Year.

In 2017, the team moved into its privately-owned, soccer-specific venue - Inter&Co Stadium - located in the heart of downtown Orlando, which also serves as the home to the organization's MLS franchise, Orlando City SC.

In July 2021, the Club - which includes the Orlando Pride, Orlando City SC, Orlando City B (MLS NEXT Pro) and Inter&Co Stadium - was purchased by the Wilf Family, who also own the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League.

For more information on Orlando Pride, visit Orlando-Pride.com or follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.







