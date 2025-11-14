Spirit to Host Portland with Championship Berth on the Line

Published on November 14, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

(Washington Spirit) Washington Spirit with possession

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will host a semifinal match in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel when it meets Portland Thorns FC this weekend. With a win, the Spirit would advance to its second straight NWSL Championship and fourth in club history. Kicking off at 12 p.m. EST on Saturday, November 15, the match will broadcast nationally on CBS.

Washington enters Saturday's semifinal off another thrilling home playoff match at Audi Field. Last weekend, the Spirit advanced past Racing Louisville FC in the quarterfinal after a penalty shootout. Forward Gift Monday scored the match's opening goal in the 73rd minute to give Washington the lead before Louisville drew level in stoppage time.

Deadlocked at 1-1 through 30 minutes of extra time, the match went to a penalty shootout where Washington captain and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury came up huge. Kingsbury saved two attempts while Racing missed another as the Spirit won 3-1. Rebeca Bernal, Hal Hershfelt and Esme Morgan all converted their attempts for the home team.

The Spirit will host Portland for its fourth consecutive playoff sellout at Audi Field this weekend. Washington sold out its home quarterfinal and semifinal matches in 2024 before selling out last weekend's quarterfinal. Saturday's match will also be the Spirit's sixth home sellout in the past 17 months.

When Washington last hosted Portland at Audi Field back in August, forward Trinity Rodman made her return to the pitch in a major way. After subbing on late in the second half, Rodman buried a rocket of a shot in stoppage time to deliver the Spirit an important 2-1 home win. The goal was the first of five across 11 matches for Rodman, who was named the NWSL's Player of the Month for September.

The Spirit led Thorns FC in goals, assists, possession and total big chances on the attacking end through the 2025 regular season but trailed the side in both total shots and shots on target. Portland's attacking third was among the league's best at creating attacking opportunities this year and will require a stout performance from the capable Spirit defense to limit its threats this weekend.

With a win on Saturday, the Spirit would head to San Jose, California to take on the winner of Sunday's Orlando Pride-Gotham FC match in the 2025 NWSL Championship on Saturday, November 22.

The Opponent

Portland Thorns FC advanced to this weekend's semifinal in DC by taking down San Diego Wave FC on Sunday afternoon. Last weekend's quarterfinal in Oregon also hosted over 19,000 fans and took extra time to decide a winner. The Thorns tallied the game-winner in the 94th minute when second-year forward Reilyn Turner buried a header in the box. Midfielder Olivia Moultrie provided the assist on a run toward the end line.

Saturday's match will be Portland's tenth semifinal match in club history, the most by a single club in league history by three. Thorns FC has appeared in four NWSL Championships since the league's inception, winning three (2013, 2017, 2022).

Portland's defending third enters the weekend in strong recent form, having recorded three straight shutout victories. Portland has never kept four consecutive clean sheets across all NWSL competitions. The Thorns have matched the Spirit in 2025 with eight clean sheets so far.

On the attacking end, Turner is Portland's second-leading scorer in 2025 with six goals, including last weekend's extra time winner. Turner has now scored in each of her first two matches in the NWSL Playoffs and can become just the fourth player in league history to do so in each of her first three. Thorns FC's leading scorer this year is Olivia Moultrie with eight goals, all with her right foot and seven of which have come from open play.

Following the Spirit's domination in possession last weekend against Louisville, look for Portland to put an emphasis on maintaining the ball in order to keep up its high rate of shots and shots on target in the attack.

With a win on Saturday, Portland would advance to its fifth NWSL Championship and take on the winner of Sunday's Orlando Pride-Gotham FC semifinal match.

All-Time Series History

The Spirit holds a 5-16-9 all-time record against Portland Thorns FC with a -26 goal differential (29-55). Washington is currently on a two-match home win streak against Portland, leaning on stoppage time winners from midfielder Leicy Santos and forward Trinity Rodman the past two seasons.

