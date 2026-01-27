Washington Spirit Signs Two to Short-Term Injury Replacement Contracts

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has signed defenders Madison Haugen and Molly Skurcenski to short-term injury replacement contracts, the club announced today. Both players will join the team for preseason training this month ahead of season kickoff in March.

"Madison and Molly will add meaningful depth to our roster this season," said General Manager Nathan Minion. "They both have demonstrated the ability to compete at a high level, and we are excited to welcome them to the Spirit."

Haugen joins the Spirit after spending her first professional season with Portugal's Sporting CP. In 21 matches with the side, she scored five goals. Across five seasons of college soccer at Georgia (2020-23) and Texas (2024), Haugen helped her Bulldogs to the 2023 SEC championship and was a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member. The defender tallied eight goals and 21 assists from the back line in 104 collegiate appearances.

Skurcenski signs her first professional contract after spending the last four seasons at Texas Tech. Across 84 appearances for the Red Raiders, she played over 6,000 minutes and collected two goals and 11 assists. Skurcenski capped off her collegiate career with a Second Team All-Big XII selection in 2025.

The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team will kick off the regular season at home on Friday, March 13 when it hosts Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of last season's thrilling home semifinal. Information on 2026 season ticket memberships is available.







