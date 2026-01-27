Gotham FC Faces Corinthians in FIFA Women's Champions Cup Semifinal

Published on January 27, 2026

LONDON - Reigning NWSL and Concacaf champions Gotham FC opens its 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup campaign Wednesday, facing Brazilian powerhouse Corinthians in the semifinals at Brentford Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. GMT (7:30 a.m. ET), with the match streaming live and free on DAZN.

The winner of Gotham-Corinthians will advance to the final to face the winner of Arsenal-ASFAR, with that match kicking off at 6 p.m. GMT Wednesday. Both the championship and the third-place match will be played Sunday at Arsenal Stadium.

Gotham qualified for the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup by winning the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup early last year, defeating Mexican giants Tigres UANL in the final. The victory crowned Gotham continental champions of North and Central America and the Caribbean and earned the club a place in the first intercontinental women's club competition.

Corinthians enters the semifinal as the reigning Copa Libertadores Femenina champion, having captured the title for a sixth time overall and a third consecutive year in 2025. The São Paulo-based club also claimed the 2025 Brazilian Série A championship, its sixth straight domestic title. This will be the first time Gotham plays a Brazilian club in a competitive match.

Wednesday's contest - the earliest competitive match in club history - marks Gotham's first since winning the 2025 NWSL Championship. Gotham secured its second league title in three seasons last November with a 1-0 victory over rivals Washington Spirit at PayPal Park.

Key Points:

Gotham FC will become the first club in NWSL history to compete in seven different competitions: the NWSL regular season, NWSL playoffs, NWSL Challenge Cup, NWSL Fall Series, NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, Concacaf W Champions Cup and the FIFA Women's Champions Cup.

Wednesday's semifinal will mark the first-ever competitive meeting between Gotham FC and Corinthians and Gotham's first competitive match against a Brazilian club.

Gotham is unbeaten in competitive matches against non-NWSL opposition, entering the semifinal with a 7-0-3 record.

Gotham added five players during the offseason, including four rookies. The club announced the signing of first-year forward Jordynn Dudley, a two-time national champion at FSU and three-time All-American, on Monday.







