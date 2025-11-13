Washington Spirit Ready for Final Home Match of 2025 in Front of Another Sellout Crowd

Published on November 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit fans at Audi Field

The Washington Spirit will host its second match of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs and final home match of the year this weekend, taking on Portland Thorns FC in the semifinal round on Saturday at 12 p.m. EST. Saturday's match sold out in record time with all tickets going within 72 hours of the match's announcement. This will be the Spirit's fourth consecutive playoff sellout and sixth overall in the last 17 months. With a win on Saturday, Washington would advance to its second straight NWSL Championship and fourth in club history.

Before Gates Open

Ahead of the match, fans will be able to gather at Sandlot Bar outside the gates at the Spirit Tailgate.

Inside Audi Field

Upon entry to the stadium, fans will receive a Washington Spirit poster and special Spirit playoff rally towel. Encouraging fans to close out the 2025 home schedule at Audi Field strong, the towels feature the message "Let's Get Rowdy" along them. On the Spirit Stage before the match, Crashing Chords will perform from the time gates open until kickoff.

Throughout Spiritville, fan-favorite activations will be back in full force. Fans of all ages can enjoy stations set up for face-painting, poster-making, hair-braiding and more. There will also be several photo activations, temporary tattoos available and various yard games set up around the east concourse. Additionally, younger Spirit fans will be able to utilize the soft play area.

Before Kickoff

On the pitch before the match kicks off, the National Anthem will be performed by Baltimore-based singer, songwriter and vocalist Black Assets accompanied by the DC Fire Color Guard and with ASL interpretation being provided by Greta Wolcott.

Halftime

During the break, the soccer action will continue with a short seven-on-seven match. Fans can watch youth players from The Player Progression Academy and Loudoun Soccer Club compete on the pitch.

Tickets Still Available

Though all tickets to Saturday's match have been sold, fans can secure their spot at Audi Field this weekend by using Ticketmaster Resale, the fan-to-fan resale marketplace.

Guest Services

Several services are offered at Washington Spirit games to ensure an accessible and inclusive fan experience. The Mamava Nursing Pod is located near Guest Services inside Gate A while fans with sensory sensitivities are welcome at the KultureCity Sensory Room and can pick up sensory bags by visiting Guest Services. For more information on accessibility and other services, visit the Matchday Guide.

Fans who need to bring medical supplies or diaper bags should contact Audi Field's Guest Experience team prior to matchday to ensure a smooth and quick ingress experience.

Transportation

Fans are encouraged to use public transportation on matchday, disembarking at either the Navy Yard-Ballpark or Waterfront Metrorail Stations. The Navy Yard Station has more capacity and is located on the Green Line just one stop away from the Anacostia Metrorail Station where parking is also available. Fans can also use the ADA shuttle that runs from Navy Yard Metro to Audi Field starting pregame and running through postgame.

