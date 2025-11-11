Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury Named NWSL Player of the Week, Presented by AT&T

Published on November 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit captain and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury has been named the NWSL Player of the Week, presented by AT&T for her stellar performance during the Spirit's quarterfinal against Louisville, the league announced today. Kingsbury's heroics helped Washington advance into the semifinal round for the second straight season.

Kingsbury tallied seven saves during Saturday's thrilling home quarterfinal match against Louisville in front of the Spirit's third consecutive sellout crowd in the playoffs. The captain then made two more big saves in the penalty shootout to secure the Spirit's advancement to the semifinal round. Across her past two playoff penalty shootouts, Kingsbury has made five saves, only allowing one goal on seven attempts.

The Spirit will now host Portland Thorns FC on Saturday, November 15 at 12 p.m. EST at Audi Field with a second consecutive trip to the NWSL Championship on the line. Limited tickets remain.

