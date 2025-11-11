Angel City Football Club End of Season Roster Update

Published on November 11, 2025

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) today shared the status of the club's roster heading into the 2025 off season.

Angel City FC's current roster features the following players (in alphabetical order by last name):

Goalkeepers: Angelina Anderson, Hannah Seabert

Defenders: Sara Doorsoun, Sarah Gorden, Savy King, Sophia Mattice, Evelyn Shores, Gisele Thompson

Midfielders: Jun Endo, Kennedy Fuller, Macey Hodge, Nealy Martin, Lily Nabet (ON LOAN), Maiara Niehues, Hina Sugita

Forwards: Prisca Chilufya, Claire Emslie, Sveindís Jónsdóttir, Sydney Leroux, Maithe Lopez, Casey Phair (ON LOAN), Riley Tiernan

Players whose contracts expire at the end of the calendar year and will leave Angel City in free agency include defender Elizabeth Eddy, midfielder Madison Hammond, defender Miyabi Moriya, defender Megan Reid, and goalkeeper Hannah Stambaugh. Reid and Hammond have been with the club since its inaugural season in 2022.

Forward Casey Phair, who is contracted with ACFC through 2028, is currently on loan with Djurgårdens IF, and will return for preseason in 2026. Midfielder Lily Nabet, who is under contract through the end of 2025, is on loan with Gainbridge USL Super League Team Fort Lauderdale United FC.

USWNT legend Christen Press and ACFC's first-ever captain Ali Riley announced their respective retirements earlier this fall, and have since been celebrated by club and country alike.







