National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Awards Expansion Franchise to Atlanta

ATLANTA - AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) today announced it has been awarded a new expansion franchise in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Atlanta's NWSL club will be owned by Arthur M. Blank and operated by AMB Sports and Entertainment, joining the Atlanta Falcons (NFL), Atlanta United (MLS) and Atlanta Drive Golf Club (TGL) in Blank's sports team portfolio. The NWSL club will begin play in 2028.

Atlanta will become the NWSL's 17th team following the additions of Boston and Denver in the most-recent round of expansion. Atlanta plans to play its home matches in world-renowned Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the heart of downtown Atlanta, with modifications like those deployed by Atlanta United to make the venue unique to the NWSL club with an expected capacity of approximately 28,000.

Blank's investment in bringing women's professional soccer to Atlanta will also include the development of a first-class training ground dedicated to the NWSL club and staff. Blank and AMBSE are committed to creating a championship environment with best-in-class facilities for its newest franchise and continuing the growth of the women's game at the highest level.

In addition, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation will provide seed funding to launch the NWSL Foundation, which will focus on advancing research and innovation in women's sports, with an emphasis on female athlete health and performance.

AMBSE is already engaged with NWSL in the initial stages of developing a club name and brand identity that will include direct inputs from Atlanta and Georgia's passionate soccer fans. There is no set timeline for that process to be completed.

Blank also announced dedicated leadership and staff will be hired to oversee day-to-day operations for the new club. The search for team leadership has already begun and is being led by Blank, leaders across AMBSE and the broader Blank Family of Businesses with support from Sportsology.

With today's announcement of an NWSL club, the last decade has seen metro Atlanta establish itself as the epicenter of soccer in the United States by becoming home to a Major League Soccer club (Atlanta United), an MLS Next Pro team (Atlanta United 2), and the Arthur M. Blank US Soccer National Training Center and headquarters. Atlanta has also hosted and won the MLS Cup (2018) and played host to the MLS All-Star Game (2018); the 2024 Copa America kickoff game featuring Argentina and Lionel Messi; and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup during that time. Next year Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be a featured host venue to eight games, including a semi-final, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Soccer's growth and momentum in Atlanta is unmatched in America.

Statement from Arthur M. Blank, Owner and Chairman, Blank Family of Businesses

"We are thrilled to bring a National Women's Soccer League franchise to Atlanta and Georgia and the passionate soccer fans here. We look forward to working with the NWSL and other club owners to continue building the best women's soccer league in the world and are committed to creating a world-class organization on and off the pitch. Our clear goal is to compete for championships beginning in 2028 and serve as a source of pride for fans in Atlanta, Georgia and the league for decades to come. Our city and state have a deep passion for the game of soccer, and I know our fans will embrace this club as they have Atlanta United.

"I want to thank Commissioner Jessica Berman, NWSL owners and the expansion committee for their trust in awarding Atlanta this opportunity, as well as our executive leadership team for their tireless efforts as we have worked to make this dream a reality. We can't wait to see our NWSL club take the pitch in 2028. ¬Â

Statement from NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman

"Atlanta is a city that embodies the energy, diversity, and ambition that define the next chapter of the NWSL. From its passionate fan base to its deep sports culture, Atlanta has all the ingredients to become one of the league's most dynamic markets. We are thrilled to partner with Arthur Blank and his exceptional team, whose commitment to building world-class organizations and community-driven impact aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of women's soccer. ¬Â

Statement from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp

"Soccer fans in Georgia can't wait to cheer on the new NWSL club in 2028. This is another major step in establishing our state as a premier destination for soccer, building on the success of Atlanta United, the construction of the Arthur M. Blank US Soccer National Training Center which will house all 27 of America's national teams, and the FIFA World Cup this upcoming summer. We want to congratulate and thank Arthur Blank and his team for this incredible new venture that will benefit Georgians for many generations! ¬Â

Statement from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

"The arrival of women's professional soccer is about creating opportunity for players, staffers, and fans. And on a personal note, it makes me so happy to know that a generation of our daughters will now get to watch female athletes chase their dreams on the pitch. Progress has always been a part of Atlanta's DNA. Whether it has been equity in opportunity, innovation in design or unity through community, Atlanta is proud to show the world how inclusion can fuel growth. Thank you to Arthur Blank for again showing us what it looks like when we move Atlanta forward, together. ¬Â

Statement from Atlanta Sports Council President Dan Corso

"Arthur Blank's leadership in bringing an NWSL team to Atlanta reinforces our city's standing as the center of the soccer world in America. It builds on our incredible momentum heading into FIFA World Cup 2026 and helps to position Atlanta as a natural host city for FIFA Women's World Cup 2031. ¬Â

Statement from U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone

"Atlanta has been a leader in shaping the future of soccer in this country, and the launch of a NWSL team is another incredible step forward. Arthur has been a consistent and passionate supporter of soccer at every level, and his investment to bring an expansion team here reinforces the unmistakable rising potential of women's soccer. With world-class facilities, passionate fans, and a community that believes in the power of the game to unite and inspire, Atlanta will set a new standard for what's possible in professional women's soccer. ¬Â







