Orlando Pride Signs Midfielder Luana to New Contract

Published on November 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride and midfielder Luana have agreed to a new contract through the 2026 NWSL season, with a mutual option for 2027, it was announced today.

"Luana has been and will continue to be an integral part of our Club as we prepare for another championship run this year and beyond," said Haley Carter, Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director. "Her versatility, steady presence and leadership helps solidify our midfield in both the attack and defense. But more than that, Luana's resilience and strength this past year and a half has inspired us all. She embodies what it means to be a Pride player both on and off the pitch and her performance and character has earned her this new contract."

Luana joined the Pride in December of 2023 via transfer from Brazilian side Corinthians. Since her arrival, Luana has appeared in 11 matches across all competitions for the team. In 2025, the midfielder has seen action in eight matches as the defending 2024 NWSL Champions successfully clinched consecutive postseason berths for the first time in Club history.

Prior to joining the Pride, Luana played for four different clubs across seven seasons, spanning the top leagues in Norway, South Korea, France, and most recently, Brazil. With Corinthians, Luana appeared in 42 matches across all competitions, helping lead her club to five titles.

In her time with Paris Saint-Germain in France, Luana appeared in 21 matches, recording four goals and two assists while helping the French powerhouse finish top of the Division 1 Féminine table during the 2020-21 season for the first time in the club's history.

On the international stage, the São Paulo native has been a part of two FIFA World Cup rosters for Brazil, appearing in two matches in 2019 and all three matches in 2023. Over her entire career with the senior team, Luana has appeared in 20 matches and recorded three goals and one assist while representing the Verde-Amarela. She also helped her home country lift the Copa América Feminina championship in 2022, playing in three matches for Brazil.

Earlier this year, on Sept. 2, 2025, Luana made a heroic return to the pitch after battling Hodgkin's lymphoma, which placed her on the Season Ending Injury list during April of last year.

Orlando is set to host Gotham FC on Sunday, Nov. 16, at Inter&Co Stadium in the semifinals of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs presented by Google Pixel. The Pride will host a semifinal match at Inter&Co Stadium for the second consecutive season, as the 2024 reigning NWSL Champions will look to be the first team since 2018-19 to win back-to-back championships. Tickets are currently on sale for the semifinal match and can be purchased here.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride signs midfielder Luana to a new contract through the 2026 season, with a mutual option for 2027.

Luana

Number: 8

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-4

Born: May 2, 1993 in Sao Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Brazil

Hometown: São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Brazil

Citizenship: BRA







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.