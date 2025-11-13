Gotham FC to Host Semifinal Watch Parties on Sunday

Published on November 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - After advancing to the NWSL semifinals for the third consecutive season, Gotham FC heads to Orlando to face the Pride on Sunday in the NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel.

To celebrate the occasion and bring Gotham fans together to cheer on their team, the club will host three official watch parties across New York and New Jersey.

Watch parties will be held at the following locations:

Legends NYC (6 W. 33rd St., New York, N.Y.)

Fulton Hall (250 Ashland Pl., Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Keepers Bar and Restaurant (1100 S. 5th St., Harrison, N.J.)

Fans who RSVP to any of the three locations will receive their first drink free on Gotham FC while supplies last. Attendees are also encouraged to visit The Blueprint table at each venue to learn more about Gotham's new season ticket membership. The first 40 fans to sign up for The Blueprint will receive a kit signed by Emily Sonnett, Rose Lavelle or Ann-Katrin Berger.







