Seattle Reign FC Defender Jordyn Bugg Named to the Shortlist for 2025 FIFA Marta Award

Published on November 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - FIFA today announced the nominees for the 2025 Marta Award, which honors the most exceptional goals scored in women's soccer worldwide between August 11, 2024 and August 2, 2025. Reign FC defender Jordyn Bugg has been selected as one of 11 finalists, recognized for her stunning first professional goal in Seattle's 2-1 victory over the North Carolina Courage in Week 2 of the NWSL regular season on March 22. All nominated goals, which were compiled by FIFA in conjunction with football stakeholders, are now available to view and vote on FIFA.com until Wednesday, December 3.

After registering to vote on FIFA.com, fans can rank the three best goals, with five points allocated to the first choice, three points to the second choice and one point to the third choice. The winner will be determined by an equal 50% split between fan votes and those cast by a panel of FIFA Legends. Full details of the voting procedure can be found in the Rules of Allocation.

With Reign FC already ahead 1-0 early in the match, Seattle continued to apply pressure in the attacking third. Following a defensive clearance from North Carolina's 18-yard-box, the loose ball fell to the feet of Bugg, who controlled it with her first touch before firing a long-range strike from roughly 35 yards out. Her shot soared into the upper-right corner beyond the reach of veteran goalkeeper Casey Murphy, doubling the Reign's lead and ultimately standing as the decisive goal in the 2-1 road win. The highlight-reel moment, which was the first goal of Bugg's career, was voted NWSL Goal of the Week and placed eighth on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10.

FIFA also announced today the shortlist for the 2025 FIFA Puskás Award, recognizing the top men's goal scored globally during the same timeframe. Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Pedro de la Vega is among the 11 nominees for his spectacular strike in Seattle's 7-0 win over Liga MX side Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2025 on July 31. Fans can also register to vote for that award on FIFA.com until Wednesday, December 3.

Reign FC concluded its 2025 campaign on November 7 with a quarterfinal loss to the Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium in the NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.