Gotham FC Trio Among Finalists for 2025 NWSL Awards

Published on November 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Three of Gotham FC's standouts have been recognized among the league's best, earning nominations for the 2025 NWSL Awards, presented by AT&T.

Forward Esther González, defender Lilly Reale and goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger each earned nominations after stellar campaigns that powered Gotham FC to the NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel.

Fans can vote for Gotham FC players in categories including Best XI and Second XI here. Voting closes Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

The inaugural NWSL Awards, presented by AT&T, will be broadcast live on ESPN2 from San Jose on Wednesday, Nov. 19, celebrating the league's top players, coaches and performances ahead of the 2025 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel.

Here's more about Gotham's nominees:

Esther González: Most Valuable Player, presented by AT&T (nominee)

Nominated for NWSL MVP, presented by AT&T, González turned in one of the most dominant attacking seasons in club and league history.

When González scored, Gotham probably won, providing much-needed excellence as the club battled injuries to key players throughout the campaign. The Spanish striker scored in seven of Gotham's nine regular-season wins and finished with 13 goals, second-most in the NWSL. Her four braces - two goals in one game - tied an NWSL single-season record.

González's midseason scoring run was historic - she scored seven goals in one four-match run, equaling the league record for most goals in that span. She also became just the third player since 2013 to score seven or more goals in her first seven games of a season, joining Alex Morgan (2022) and Sophia Wilson (2024).

González became just the second player in Gotham history to record double-digit goals in a season - joining Sam Kerr (17 in 2017) - and the fastest ever to reach 10, hitting the mark in just 13 matches. Her impact was immediate and often decisive: six opening goals, 11 first-half strikes (second-most in league history).

Lilly Reale: Rookie of the Year, presented by Ally (nominee)

Goal scoring only tells one part of a much larger story about a player's performance throughout the season, which is why defender Lilly Reale, nominated for Rookie of the Year, presented by Ally, stands alone among the nominees.

The 22-year-old made a seamless transition from collegiate star center back to NWSL star fullback, putting together one of the most impressive all-around rookie campaigns in recent NWSL memory. In her first NWSL season, Reale started 21 matches and appeared in all 26, anchoring one of the league's best defensive units and becoming a regular U.S. Women's National Team call-up.

The 22-year-old led Gotham in interceptions (36) and ranked second in tackles (54). In the NWSL, she was seventh in successful take-ons, eighth in passes into the penalty area, 10th in dribblers tackled and 12th in crosses (69).

She delivered on both ends of the field - scoring her first professional goal against North Carolina on April 13 and assisting fellow rookie Sarah Schupansky in Gotham's 3-0 win over Washington, marking the club's first rookie-to-rookie goal since 2019. Her 12-tackle performance at Washington tied the NWSL record for most in a single game since 2016.

Reale's rise reflects Gotham's defensive evolution: a rookie learning a new position while helping limit opponents to just 25 goals allowed in 26 games, second-fewest in the NWSL.

Ann-Katrin Berger: Goalkeeper of the Year, presented by e.l.f. (nominee)

The reigning NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year, Ann-Katrin Berger delivered another record-setting campaign, marked by excellence with her feet and shot stopping, in her first full season with Gotham FC.

The German international recorded 10 shutouts, becoming only the eighth goalkeeper in league history to reach double digits and setting a new club record in the process. Her 0.78 goals-against average ranks 14th-best in NWSL history, while her command of the penalty area was unmatched - leading the league in clearances/punches (33), headed clearances (4) and possessions won (69).

Equally impressive was her consistency: Berger conceded just four goals from outside the box all season, stabilizing Gotham's backline and serving as the heartbeat of one of the league's stingiest defenses.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.