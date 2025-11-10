Avery Patterson Named Finalist for 2025 NWSL Defender of the Year

HOUSTON - The National Women's Soccer League announced today that Houston Dash defender Avery Patterson was named a finalist for the 2025 NWSL Defender of the Year award. The NWSL Awards, presented by AT&T, will air live on ESPN 2 on Nov. 19 starting at 4:30 to p.m. CT. Fans can cast their vote for Patterson through Nov. 12 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

The U.S. international finished the 2025 campaign with three goals and two assists, while helping the Dash earn four clean sheets. She also led the team in interceptions (43) and tackles attempted (54).

Patterson joined the Dash ahead of the 2024 season after being selected as the team's first pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft. She signed a three-year contract extension ahead of the 2025 season, which runs through the 2027 regular season.

The 23-year-old earned her first cap and first start for the U.S. Women's National Team this year in a pair of friendlies against Brazil. Patterson made her senior team debut on April 5, entering the match late in the second half, and started in the following game. She scored her first international goal on June 26 against the Republic of Ireland, opening a 4-0 victory. To date, Patterson has made eight appearances for the USWNT, recording one goal and two assists.

Patterson is the first Dash player to be named a finalist for a league award since captain Jane Campbell was named the 2023 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year.

The 2025 NWSL Awards are determined in two rounds of voting, with fans having the opportunity to participate in the final round. In the preliminary round, players, owners, general managers, coaches, and media members vote to determine the finalists using a weighted scale: players (50%), coaches/GMs/owners (25%), and media (25%).

Fans wishing to vote for the individual award winners, Best XI, and Best XI Second Team can access the ballot. Voting is open through Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. CT. The final round of voting will use a weighted scale of players (40%), coaches/GMs/owners (25%), media (25%), and fans (10%).

Award winners will be announced in the days surrounding the 2025 NWSL Championship match, which is set to kick off Saturday, November 22 at 7 p.m. CT at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.







