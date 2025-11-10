Bay FC Names Brenden Mallette Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

November 10, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC announced today that Brenden Mallette has been appointed the Club's new Chief Revenue Officer. With extensive experience across sports and entertainment, Mallette will oversee all revenue operations, including corporate partnerships, ticket sales, and merchandise, as Bay FC enters its next stage of growth.

"Brenden's passion for building strategic partnerships, along with his extensive experience in business development across the sports and entertainment industries, will help Bay FC set a new industry standard," said Bay FC Interim CEO Russell Wolff. "He will play a key role in Bay FC continuing to develop meaningful partnerships and innovative solutions that connect with brands and Bay FC fans everywhere, driving Bay FC forward."

Mallette joins Bay FC from the New York Mets, where he served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the past three years. He brings eight seasons of professional baseball experience, including leading the San Francisco Giants' partnerships and business development team from 2016 to 2020. Before his time with the Mets and professional baseball, Mallette was the Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Engagement for the Detroit Pistons. A native of Toronto, Canada, he spent the previous decade in leadership roles at Live Nation and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, a premier sports and entertainment company based in Toronto.

"The opportunity to come back to the Bay Area and work for an organization that is redefining what's possible in women's sports, media, and business is something very few people get to experience," said Brenden Mallette. "I'm very humbled and excited to join this team to help turn that momentum into a lasting legacy on and off the pitch."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Mallette will continue to grow Bay FC's commercial strategy, driving growth and innovation while deepening the Club's connection to fans and partners. His hiring marks a key step as Bay FC advances its vision to become a global sports franchise.







