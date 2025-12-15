Bay FC Expands 2025 Holiday Gift Guide with New Ticket Bundle and Limited-Edition Merchandise

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC today announced an expanded 2025 Holiday Gift Guide, offering fans a wider range of gift options and limited-time deals heading into the final stretch of the holiday season. With merchandise and prices suited for all fans and budgets, the expanded guide builds on last month's launch of Bay FC's holiday collection, which introduced a hand-painted ornament, holiday scarf, holiday beanie, holiday pin, and custom jewelry.

In addition to merchandise, Bay FC is introducing a limited-time Holiday Ticket Bundle, which includes two Bay FC Nike Navy Striped Beanies and two Supporter Section tickets to the 2026 home opener.

Fans can shop the full collection of deals and participate in holiday promotions now through December 21, 2025, at shop.bayfc.com. For a limited time, supporters can take advantage of Bay FC's Sale on Sale event, with savings of up to 60% off original prices.

Holiday Shopping Details & Shipping Deadlines

Bay FC's expanded holiday offerings include enhanced savings and guaranteed delivery options for last-minute gifts. Fans can receive an extra 15% off all sale items, enjoy discounts of up to 60% off, and access shipping options through the morning of December 23.

Select items included in the Sale-on-Sale promotion feature:

Unisex Bay FC Striped Long Sleeve Rugger Tee

Unisex Bay FC The Show at Oracle Park Embroidered Sweatshirt

Bay FC 2025 Unisex Latino Heritage Hooded Sweatshirt

Holiday Gifts

Alongside the 2025 Holiday Gift Guide specials, Bay FC provides a variety of gift options for the holiday season. Season tickets for Bay FC's 2026-27 season at PayPal Park in San Jose are now on sale at bayfc.com, offering fans the gift of live soccer all season long. Additionally, for fans aged 21 and older, Bay FC has teamed up with Pacific House Gin to create a limited-edition Poppy Gin, available at pacifichousegin.com. Digital gift cards in any amount are also available online, making it easy for fans to choose their own gear.







