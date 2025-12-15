FIFA Unveils Ticket Details for 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - FIFA on Monday announced the start of the ticket sales process for the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup, the inaugural women's intercontinental club championship to be played in London next month.

The ticket presale period opens today and will run through 5 a.m. ET Wednesday. Gotham FC fans who subscribe to club marketing emails will receive links and codes to purchase discounted tickets to the semifinals, third-place match and final. Options include game bundles and tiered youth and adult pricing.

General tickets open to the public at 5 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Fans interested in attending the semifinals set for Jan. 28 at Brentford Stadium - including Gotham FC's match against Brazilian powerhouse Corinthians - can find tickets via the Brentford FC webshop. The link will go live when the general tickets go on sale.

Fans may purchase tickets to the Feb. 1 third-place game and final at Arsenal Stadium via the Arsenal FC webshop. The link will go live when the general tickets go on sale.

Gotham FC qualified for FIFA's first worldwide women's club championship by winning the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup this past May in Mexico. It was the first of the club's two trophies this year, which culminated with Gotham's second NWSL Championship in three years.

In addition to the reigning NWSL champions and Corinthians, the semifinals also include UEFA Women's Champions League winners Arsenal FC and CAF Women's Champions League winners ASFAR, who defeated Wuhan Chegu Jiangda WFC on Sunday to advance.

This tournament will be the first sanctioned FIFA event to crown a world club champion, serving as a prelude to the 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup. The four teams in this year's Women's Champions Cup have already secured qualification to the larger 2028 tournament.







