Boston Legacy FC Signs Olympic Gold Medalist Casey Murphy

Published on December 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club today announced the signing of goalkeeper Casey Murphy. Murphy departs the North Carolina Courage as a free agent and will join Boston Legacy in January when the club's full roster reports for preseason. Her contract runs through the 2029 NWSL season with a mutual option for another year.

The 29-year-old American has seen extensive time with the US Women's National Team, earning 20 international caps and a gold medal during the 2024 Olympics in France. She also earned 108 caps for the Courage, including an Iron Woman year in 2024 during which she played every minute of the regular season and became the Courage's all-time regular season wins leader.

After being traded to the Courage in 2020, Murphy quickly earned a starting position, being named multiple times to NWSL's Best XI for the month and conceding only one goal during the 2023 Challenge Cup, which the Courage ultimately won.

"I'm excited to be in such a sports city. They call it 'Title Town' for a reason, and I'm excited to build a culture here from the ground up and be a part of something new," said Murphy. "There's a lot of exciting energy and ambition around this team that drew me to it, and I'm just looking forward to putting my leadership skills on display and setting the standard each day for my teammates and meeting new people and getting involved in the community as well."

"We are delighted to welcome Casey Murphy to Boston Legacy FC. Casey comes to Boston with vast experience both in the NWSL and at the national team level," said Boston Legacy general manager Domè Guasch. "Casey's track record gives her a strong foundation for this next chapter in Boston. Beyond her quality as a goalkeeper, Casey is a true leader. We believe this will be a great addition as we build our first roster for 2026."







