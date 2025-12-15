Utah Royals FC and Striker Aisha Solórzano Mutually Agree to Part Ways

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announced today the mutual termination of contract with forward Aisha Solórzano allowing her to pursue other opportunities.

Solórzano, 27, joined URFC January 13, 2025 and stepped onto the pitch as a starter in her first ever NWSL match, a 3-2 loss to San Diego Wave on March 22, 2025. The striker notched 15 starts over 20 appearances in her first season and played an impressive 1088 minutes over the course of the season. The striker scored her first goal in September, a game winner against Bay FC, making history as the first Guatemalan ever to score in the NWSL. The Guatemalan international also received multiple senior national team call-ups, appearing on the roster for several camps and international matches this season.

Before arriving in Utah, Solórzano played for the Liga MX Femenil side, Club Tijuana where she scored 16 goals in 16 matches for the Xolos. During the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup Solórzano made a name for herself, scoring four goals in three group stage games which included a game-winning hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Seattle Reign and a third minute goal against URFC in a 5-1 loss.

The Guatemalan made a significant impact for Utah during her time with the club, bringing unwavering endurance and constant pressure against opposing back lines. Utah Royals FC wishes Solórzano the very best in her future endeavors.







