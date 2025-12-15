Chicago Stars FC Signs Goalkeeper Katie Lund

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC and Katie Lund have agreed to terms on a two-year contract, the club announced today. The goalkeeper and three-time National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Ironwoman joins the Chicago Stars through the 2028 season.

"I'm honored and excited to join the Chicago Stars," said Lund. "This moment marks an important new chapter in my career, and I'm ready for the challenges and opportunities ahead. I'm motivated by the club's vision and eager to help push it forward. Playing in front of fans whose passion and support make this club so special is something I'm really looking forward to. With Chicago being a part of my family's story, wearing the Stars jersey feels especially meaningful. I'm ready to give everything to this club and its incredible supporters, and I'm excited for what we can build together in the seasons to come."

"Katie is a proven keeper in this league, a three-time Ironwoman and will be an incredible addition to our goalkeeper room," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "We are excited to welcome Katie to Chicago and look forward to working with her as we prepare for the 2026 season."

Lund joins Chicago as a free agent after spending five seasons with Racing Louisville FC, where she's defended Louisville's net since their inaugural 2021 season. After becoming Racing Louisville's first-string keeper in 2022, Lund quickly rose up the ranks among NWSL goalkeepers, breaking the league's record for saves in a regular season (112) and posting a top-five save percentage (75.86%) in her first Ironwoman season. Lund went on to play every minute of the regular season for the second-consecutive year in 2023, again ranking among the top five keepers in the NWSL in save percentage (78.57%). Lund also had the second-most saves in the league (88) in 2023 and recorded six clean sheets, leading to her being named a 2023 Goalkeeper of the Year finalist. The Texas native completed her third-straight Ironwoman season in 2024 before being placed on the season-ending injury list in 2025 after six regular-season appearances.

Lund spent most of her collegiate career at Texas Christian University before transferring to Arkansas for her senior season. In 2019 with the Razorbacks, she appeared in all 23 matches, recording 11 shutouts and leading the SEC in save percentage (87.1%). A few of Lund's college accolades include 2017 All-Big 12 First Team, 2019 All-SEC Second Team and 2019 All-Southeast Region Second Team.

Lund will join the Chicago Stars in 2026 at their new home at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois.







