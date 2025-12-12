Chicago Stars Assistant Coach Ella Masar Departs Club

Published on December 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the departure of assistant coach, Ella Masar. Masar departs the organization having spent three years with the Chicago Stars serving as an assistant coach and interim head coach.

"I can honestly say that when I first came to Chicago, three years ago, I was disappointed with where we were as a club. But today, as I say goodbye, I leave with something much stronger than disappointment - I leave with pride," said Masar. "I'm not proud of how this season ended, but I am deeply proud of what we've built, how far we've come, and the foundation we're leaving behind. I truly believe in Martin and Anders - in their passion, their vision, and their belief in what this club can become. I have no doubt that Chicago will continue to grow into the club we always hoped it to be. Thank you, Chicago, for everything - for the support, the challenges, the love, and the moments that will stay with me forever. Saying goodbye will never be easy, but this isn't the end. I look forward to the day our paths cross again. And until then, we'll always be cheering you on from afar."

"We are immeasurably grateful to Ella for her tireless dedication and loyalty to the Stars. Whenever called upon, Ella has always and immediately stepped up to go above and beyond, particularly with regard to our players," said Chicago Stars executive chairperson, Laura Ricketts. "She has diligently done whatever she could to support and develop our players to be the best that they can be - both on and off the pitch. We will miss Ella and the unmatched level of passion, commitment, candor, and care that she brought to her roles as assistant coach and interim head coach. While we are sad that she is leaving the club, Ella will always be a Star. She has a very bright future ahead of her, and we are excited to watch her continue to ascend."

Masar, who played for the Chicago Stars, joined the club in January of 2023 as an assistant coach. The Illinois native took the helm of her home club at the end of the 2023 National Women's Soccer League season when she was named interim head coach for the team's final match against Seattle Reign FC. Masar coached that match against former Chicago Stars teammate, Megan Rapinoe, who featured on the pitch for Seattle. Masar returned to the role of assistant coach in 2024 and was part of the coaching staff that helped the Stars get off to their best start since 2015, going undefeated in the first five matches of the season and clinching a playoff berth.

In 2025, Masar reprised her role as interim head coach for the Stars following the summer break. Masar's leadership and trust from the players helped the team consistently earn points and go undefeated in the four matches she served as interim head coach. Masar and the Stars' most notable draws came during a short week that saw the team claw back from a 3-0 deficit in Seattle to tie 3-3 on a Monday, followed by a 3-3 draw four days later in another thriller that featured a hat trick from forward, Ludmila.

Masar was drafted by the Chicago Stars in 2008 and played 16 matches for the club during their time in the WPS in 2009. After a stint in Europe, which included a stop at Paris Saint-Germain, Masar returned to Chicago to play in the WPSLE and the inaugural NWSL season where she made 20 appearances, scored three goals and had two assists. Prior to rejoining the Stars as a coach, Masar spent a year with the Kansas City Current as an assistant coach.

The Chicago Stars would like to thank Ella for her unwavering support and commitment to the players, the club, this city and our fans. The organization wishes Ella the very best in all her future endeavors.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.