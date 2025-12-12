Venues Announced for 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Arsenal FC's iconic home, Arsenal Stadium, is set to host the final of the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup on Feb. 1 in London, FIFA announced Friday.

The tournament is the first of its kind - a FIFA-sanctioned women's club world championship featuring continental champions from across the globe, including Concacaf W Champions Cup and NWSL winners Gotham FC, which has potential to take on host Arsenal in the final.

Brentford Stadium will stage both semifinals on Jan. 28. Gotham FC will face Brazilian powerhouse Corinthians in the first semifinal, while European champions Arsenal will meet the winner of a matchup between ASFAR of Morocco - champions of the CAF Women's Champions League - and Wuhan Chegu Jiangda of China, winners of the AFC Women's Champions League.

Gotham earned its place in the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup earlier this year by winning the first Concacaf W Champions Cup. Gotham defeated Tigres UANL 1-0 in the final at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey, Mexico, securing the club's first continental title. That victory also sealed Gotham's place in the 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup, which will feature a larger field than the Champions Cup but serve the same purpose in crowning a global club champion.

To finish a banner 2025, Gotham captured the NWSL Championship in November, defeating the Washington Spirit 1-0 in the final. With two major trophies in hand over the past year, Gotham enters the global competition seeking to add a third title in less than 12 months.

The 2026 Women's Champions Cup marks FIFA's first worldwide women's club championship, bringing together top clubs from each confederation in a multi-round competition that began earlier this fall. The winner in London will be crowned the world champion of women's club football.

Additional match details, broadcast information and competition logistics will be announced by FIFA in the coming weeks.







