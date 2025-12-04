Gotham FC Announces End-Of-Season Roster Decisions

Published on December 4, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC announced its end-of-season roster decisions on Thursday after winning its second NWSL Championship in three years to conclude the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season.

Gotham has 24 players under contract through at least the 2026 season. Thirteen players are signed through 2027 and beyond, and two additional players hold mutual options with the club for that season.

Forward Midge Purce is a free agent, and the club and Purce are in ongoing discussions.

After two seasons with Gotham FC, forward Ella Stevens is a free agent and will not re-sign with the club. The Georgia native departs having won two trophies with Gotham while helping the team to its best regular season finish in club history in 2024.

"Ella has been a true professional and a joy to watch during her time at Gotham, and we want to thank her for all of her contributions to the club," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We wish her the best in this next chapter of her career."

Additionally, forward Geyse will now return to Manchester United following the completion of her loan with Gotham.

"We are grateful for Geyse's time at Gotham and the role she played in the two major trophies we won this year," said Averbuch West. "We thank her for her efforts at the club."

The 24 players under contract through at least 2026 accounted for 85.2% of the minutes played this past regular season in addition to 90.9% of the goals scored and 77% of the team's assists, a stamp of continuity after winning the NWSL Championship and the inaugural continental club trophy for North and Central America and the Caribbean in the Concacaf W Champions Cup. Gotham has also qualified for the 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup.

Two players - midfielder/forward Jaedyn Shaw and English forward Princess Ademiluyi, who is currently on loan - are signed through 2029. Shaw signed a contract extension with Gotham this fall after arriving via a record intraleague transfer fee from the North Carolina Courage.

Gotham also announced earlier this year contract extensions through the 2027 campaign with Bruninha, Tierna Davidson, Esther González, Jaelin Howell, Sarah Schupansky and Taryn Torres. This summer, rookie forward Khyah Harper signed a new contract through 2026.

Defender Kayla Duran and forward Katie Stengel, midseason additions, are under contract through the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup in London.

"As we look ahead, we feel strongly about the quality and depth of our roster and the direction we're continuing to build toward," said Averbuch West. "We will keep pushing, evolving and reinforcing our group in ways that reflect who we are as a club- always building, never finished."

After the longest campaign ever for an NWSL club, Gotham is preparing for an even more challenging year in 2026 with a solidified roster coming off a two-trophy season. In addition to the FIFA tournament and the expanded NWSL schedule that will now include 30 games, Gotham will also participate in the 2026 Concacaf W Champions Cup knockout tournament in May and has qualified for the 2026-27 version of the continental club competition, which will kick off next fall.

Gotham FC's current roster:

Goalkeepers (3): Ann-Katrin Berger (2026), Ryan Campbell (2028), Shelby Hogan (2026)

Defenders (7): Bruninha (2027), Jess Carter (2026), Tierna Davidson (2027), Kayla Duran** (2026), Mandy Freeman (2026), Lilly Reale (2027), Emily Sonnett (2026)

Midfielders (8): Sofia Cook (2026), Josefine Hasbo (2027), Jaelin Howell (2027), Rose Lavelle (2026), Stella Nyamekye* (2027), Sarah Schupansky (2027), Jaedyn Shaw (2029), Taryn Torres (2027)

Forwards (7): Princess Ademiluyi* (2029), Esther González (2027), Khyah Harper (2026), Gabi Portilho (2026), Midge Purce^, Katie Stengel** (2026), Mak Whitham (2028)

* Nyamekye and Ademiluyi are on loan at Fort Lauderdale United FC through the end of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season. Gotham retains the option to recall both players in January for the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup.

** Contract expires following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup

^ Gotham is in free agent discussions with Midge Purce







