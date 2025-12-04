Tournament Preview: Kansas City Current Gears up for World Sevens Football

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current returns to the pitch this weekend at the first-ever North American edition of the World Sevens Football (W7F) Tournament, which features top women's clubs from across the Americas. The groundbreaking 7v7 tournament takes place Dec. 5-7 at Beyond Bancard Field in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. All matches are free for viewers to watch on DAZN, the tournament's official global broadcast partner, as well as DAZN's YouTube channel and TNT.

Kansas City will be representing the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) at World Sevens along with fellow league member San Diego Wave FC. Club América (Mexico), Deportivo Cali (Colombia), Flamengo (Brazil), Nacional de Football (Uruguay), Tigres Femenil (Mexico) and AFC Toronto (Canada) round out the eight-team event.

ABOUT WORLD SEVENS

World Sevens Football aims to elevate the women's game by bringing together elite clubs and creating new playing opportunities. The eight participating clubs will compete in a fast-paced, global showcase celebrating the elite skill and excitement of women's football. Teams will compete for a $5 million prize pool - the largest in the sport - that will be split between clubs and players. The champion will collect $2 million with $1 million set aside for the runner-up and $700,000 allotted to the third-place finisher. How the prize money is distributed is at the discretion of the team.

Fans can join the excitement of W7F in Florida by purchasing tickets, including premium sideline, party deck, pitchside and VIP options. Each ticket includes access to the W7F Fan Fest featuring interactive football activities, giveaways and local food and beverage options. To purchase tickets, visit HERE.

The North American World Sevens Football Tournament builds off the success of the inaugural event in Estoril, Portugal, from May 21-23, 2025. The participating clubs were European powerhouses Ajax, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain, AS Roma and FC Rosengard. Bayern Munich won the event with Manchester United taking second and Paris Saint-Germain finishing third.

WORLD SEVENS FORMAT

World Sevens Football uses a fast-paced seven-a-side format, and the high intensity 7v7 style is built for speed, skill and nonstop action. Matches are played on a pitch half the size of a traditional 11-a-side soccer field. Each match will last 30 minutes divided into two halves of 15 minutes each with a five-minute halftime break, as well as extra time for a tiebreaker if needed. There are unlimited rolling substitutions, quick restarts and no offside rule. W7F's signature "no draws" format guarantees decisive results.

The tournament features a group stage round robin with two groups of four teams on Dec. 5-6. The top two clubs per group will advance to the knockout stage on Dec. 7 with the semifinals, third-place game and the championship. With 16 total matches, each team will play between three and five games in total, depending on the club's progress through the tournament.

The tournament will crown its champion as well as the runner-up and third-place finisher. Additionally, players will be recognized with the Golden Ball, Golden Boot, Breakout Player and Golden Glove awards for standout individual performances.

WORLD SEVENS SCHEDULE

The Kansas City Current will be in Group 1 along with Flamengo, Tigres and AFC Toronto. Group 2 is comprised of Club América, Deportivo Cali, Club Nacional de Football and San Diego Wave FC.

The opening W7F match on Friday, Dec. 5, features the Current vs. Flamengo at 4 p.m. CT. Kansas City will have two more group stage matches on Saturday, Dec. 6, as the team faces Tigres at 11:30 a.m. CT before taking on AFC Toronto at 3:30 p.m. CT. Should the Current advance to the knockout round, they will play their semifinal match at either 10:30 a.m. CT or 11:45 a.m. CT. The third-place match is set for 2 p.m. CT with the championship slated for 3:30 p.m. CT.

Match Day 1 - Friday, Dec. 5

Match 1: Kansas City Current vs. Flamengo - 4 p.m. CT

Match 2: Deportivo Cali vs. San Diego Wave - 5 p.m. CT

Match 3: Tigres vs. AFC Toronto - 6 p.m. CT

Match 4: Club América vs. Club Nacional de Football - 7 p.m. CT

Match Day 2 - Saturday, Dec. 6

Match 5: Flamengo vs. AFC Toronto - 10:30 a.m. CT

Match 6: Kansas City Current vs. Tigres - Dec. 6, 11:30 a.m. CT

Match 7: Club Nacional de Football vs. Deportivo Cali - 12:30 p.m. CT

Match 8: San Diego Wave vs. Club América - 1:30 p.m. CT

Match 9: Kansas City Current vs. AFC Toronto - Dec. 6, 3:30 p.m. CT

Match 10: Flamengo vs. Tigres - 4:30 p.m. CT

Match 11: San Diego Wave vs. Club Nacional de Football - 5:30 p.m. CT

Match 12: Deportivo vs. Club América - 6:30 p.m. CT

Match Day 3 - Sunday, Dec. 7

Match 13, Semifinal 1: Group 1 Winner vs. Group 2 Runner-Up - 10:30 a.m. CT

Match 14, Semifinal 2: Group 2 Winner vs. Group 1 Runner-Up - 11:45 a.m. CT

Match 15, Third-Place Match: Loser Semifinal 1 vs. Loser Semifinal 2 - 2 p.m. CT

Match 16, Championship: Winner Semifinal 1 vs. Winner Semifinal 2 - 3:30 p.m. CT

All W7F matches will be played at Beyond Bancard Field.

WORLD SEVENS ROSTER

Fifteen KC Current and KC Current II players will represent Kansas City at World Sevens Football:

#2 Regan Steigleder, Defender

#5 Ellie Wheeler, Defender

#7 Elizabeth Ball, Defender

#10 Lo'eau LaBonta, Midfielder

#13 Haley Hopkins, Forward

#21 Ally Sentnor, Midfielder

#22 Bayley Feist, Midfielder

#24 Gabrielle Robinson, Defender

#25 Kristen Hamilton, Forward

#26 Tyler McCamey, Goalkeeper

#47 Alex Pfeiffer, Forward

#54 Kayla Colbert, Forward (KC Current II)

#56 Sydney Jones, Defender (KC Current II)

#59 Elle Kershner, Forward (KC Current II)

#65 Alexa Goldberg, Goalkeeper (KC Current II)

HISTORIC 2025 SEASON

The KC Current made history on Sept. 20 by winning the 2025 NWSL Shield, presented by CarMax, following its 2-0 win over Seattle Reign FC at CPKC Stadium. It was the first time in franchise history the Current won the Shield, which is awarded to the club with the best record during the regular season. Kansas City became the fastest club to win the Shield in NWSL history, doing so with five regular season games left. The previous record for fastest to clinch was with four matches remaining done by Seattle in 2014, North Carolina in 2018 and Portland in 2021. The Current is the seventh different Shield winner in the league's 13-year history.

In addition to winning the Shield, Kansas City put together one of the most dominant regular seasons in NWSL history in 2025. The club set several league records during the regular season, including:

Points (65)

Wins (21)

Consecutive wins (9)

Home wins (11)

Road wins (9)

Shutouts (16)

Consecutive shutouts (9)

Consecutive shutout minutes (869)

Shutouts at home (8)

Multi-goal games (18)

Multi-goal wins (15)

Fewest goals conceded (13)

Fewest minutes trailing (109)

Several KC Current players were recognized with major postseason NWSL awards for standout performances during the regular season. Lorena was named NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year - the first netminder in club history to win the honor - for setting league records with 690 consecutive shutout minutes and 14 clean sheets in her first NWSL season. Forward Temwa Chawinga, who was also the back-to-back Golden Boot winner with her league-leading 15 goals, became the first player to be named NWSL MVP in consecutive seasons.

Kansas City's Best XI First Team recipients included Chawinga, midfielder Claire Hutton, Lorena, defender Izzy Rodriguez and defender Kayla Sharples. Defender Hailie Mace and forward Bia Zaneratto landed on the Best XI Second Team. The Current's five Best XI First Team honorees is the most by a single club in the NWSL's 13-year history, and their seven total Best XI selections is tied for the second-most in league history.







