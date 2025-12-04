Courage Sign Free Agent Forward Ally Schlegel Through 2028

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage have today announced the signing of free agent forward Ally Schlegel on a three-year, guaranteed contract through the 2028 NWSL season.

Selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2023 NWSL Draft, Schlegel scored 12 goals and added six assists across 62 regular-season appearances in her three years with the Stars. The 2025 season was Schlegel's most productive as a pro with a career-high eight goal contributions and 25 chances created.

"I am super excited to sign with the North Carolina Courage. This is a team and an environment that I have really admired during my time in the NWSL, and I'm looking forward to becoming a part of it. This is a place where iron sharpens iron, and I believe it will bring out the best in me," Schlegel said.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ally Schlegel to the North Carolina Courage. Ally is a player I've admired for a long time - her movement, intelligence, and ability to finish in a variety of ways make her a natural fit for the identity we're building here. Ally also brings a level of professionalism and work ethic that our environment thrives on. Her mentality complements the driven group we're building. She's a player who elevates the tempo in training and pushes the people around her, and that's exactly the type of competitor we want at this club. We believe Ally's best football is still ahead of her, and we're excited to provide the platform where she can grow, contribute, and become a key part of our attacking core. We can't wait to get started working with her and integrating her into the Courage family," said Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

Schlegel has proven to be physical in her attacking style, as her 182 aerial duels in 2025 led all forwards. She won them at a 61% rate, which ranked third among all forwards with at least 1,000 minutes played.

Across a decorated collegiate career, Schlegel scored 47 goals and added 19 assists in 85 appearances for Penn State. The Colorado native was the 2019 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a two-time MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist. During her time at Penn State, Schlegel played alongside new Courage front-line teammate Payton Linnehan.

Transaction: Courage sign free agent forward Ally Schlegel to a three-year, guaranteed contract through the 2028 NWSL season with an option for the 2029 season.

Name: Ally Schlegel

Position: Forward

Height: 5-7

Date of Birth (Age): February 7, 2000 (25)

Hometown: Parker, Colorado

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: Chicago Stars







