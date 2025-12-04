Forward Mary Long Inks Two Year Contract Extension with Kansas City Current

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current forward Mary Long, a hometown standout who joined the club in January 2025 as a collegiate signing, has inked a two-year contract extension. The Current announced Thursday that the new deal will keep Long in Kansas City through the 2027 campaign.

"The Kansas City Current is committed to developing the best young talent, and Mary is another prime example of that," said general manager Ryan Dell. "Mary has bolstered the depth of our front line and her growth this past year has been evident, and she has quickly become a valuable fixture on the U.S. U-20 National Team. She has a big future ahead of her and we're thrilled she will continue to call Kansas City home."

Long played in 10 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season matches during her rookie season in 2025 and helped the Current clinch their first NWSL Shield. Her professional debut came on April 19 during a 2-0 win over the Houston Dash, and her first NWSL regular season start was in a 1-0 win over Angel City FC on Oct. 6. Long recorded her first career NWSL assist on Sept. 26 during the Current's 4-1 win at Chicago Stars FC.

A native of Mission Hills, Kan., Long started both matches of the inaugural Teal Rising Cup in July, including scoring the game-winning goal in the 23rd minute of the title game against Corinthians SC as the Current claimed the trophy with their 2-1 victory.

"It's a dream to be able to continue playing the game I love for my hometown team," said Long. "I love Kansas City and I can't wait to continue doing my best to help us compete for championships."

A staple in the United States Youth National Team system, the 18-year-old Long has been part of every Under-20 call-up this calendar year. Long led the way for the U.S. in its recent friendly against England in November with a brace in the 4-1 victory. She also helped the U.S. U-20 Women's National Team qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after its top four finish at the 2025 Concacaf U-20 Championship. The forward totaled three goals and an assist at the Concacaf Championship with a brace against Puerto Rico as well as a goal and an assist vs. Costa Rica.

Long earned eight caps with three international goals in 2024 as a key starter for the U.S. U-17 National Team prior to her U-20 call-up. She was one of four college players on the roster for the 2024 FIFA U-17 World Cup where she guided the U.S. to bronze. Long started five straight matches at forward at the World Cup, netting a goal in a victory over South Korea in addition to adding an assist and drawing a penalty against Colombia during the group stage. She scored twice in a friendly against Brazil during her first national team call-up for a training camp in preparation of the U-17 World Cup in 2024.

Before embarking on her professional career, Long had a standout freshman season in 2024 at Duke. She contributed three goals and one assist in 15 appearances as the Blue Devils secured the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title and reached the NCAA College Cup semifinals. She appeared in all five NCAA matches, accumulating a goal and an assist during the tournament.







