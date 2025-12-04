Bay FC Signs Emma Coates to Lead Club into New Era, Welcomes Gemma Davies as Assistant Coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC, the professional women's soccer team representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), today announced the appointment of Emma Coates as the club's new head coach, with Gemma Davies joining her staff as assistant coach, subject to visa approvals. The pair bring extensive international and club experience to the NWSL side, underscoring Bay FC's commitment to sustained success, tactical innovation and long-term player development, on and off the pitch.

Coates joins Bay FC after serving as head coach of England's Women's Under-23 team, where she led the squad since 2023. She has built a reputation for her emphasis on individual player growth, culture building and modern, possession-based football.

Under her leadership the England Under-23 team went unbeaten in their 2023-2024 European league campaign, with over 25 players making it to the senior squad during her tenure.

Coates and Davies, both in the possession of a UEFA Pro License, were each part of the extended technical team for the England Lionesses' reign as back-to-back UEFA Women's EURO champions in 2022 and 2025 and their appearance in the World Cup Final in 2023.

"Emma is not only an excellent coach, but she also has a proven track record of developing players to compete at the highest levels of both the domestic and international game. She is an outstanding leader of people and culture and has the football vision we were looking for," said Kay Cossington, CEO of Bay Collective. "Emma has consistently demonstrated an ability to bring players and teams to the next level with clarity, care and purpose. She understands what it takes to build environments where people thrive and perform at their best. Bay FC is gaining not only a great coach, but also someone that understands women's football and our athletes inside and out."

Coates can't wait to be joining Bay FC: "I'm truly honored and super excited to build on the strong foundations that have already been established and to implement a clear identity both on and off the pitch. This is a club that has already captured the hearts of so many people in the local community, and it's a privilege to be part of that journey. From my first conversations with Bay FC, it was clear that the club shares my passion for people, performance, and culture which I believe are fundamental to sustained success. I'm eager to get back on the grass every day, to work closely with the players and staff, and to meet the fans at PayPal Park. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the FA (English Football Association), it has helped shape me both professionally and personally. Now, I feel ready and excited to challenge myself in a new environment, and I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone at the FA for their trust, support, and belief throughout my journey."

Davies brings complementary experience to Coates' staff, having managed Aston Villa Women in the Barclays WSL and held positions with England's Under 19 and Under 23 National Teams. She is known for her technical expertise and ability to nurture talent and drive individual player development within competitive structures.

"Gemma's track record in both club and international football makes her the ideal fit to help implement our playing philosophy," said Coates. "Her delivery on the grass is excellent, and her tactical insight and analytical skills will be invaluable as we prepare the team for start of the 2026 season."

"Bay FC represents an ambitious and forward-thinking project," said Davies. "I'm thrilled to join Emma's staff in creating an environment where players and staff can thrive and supporters can be proud of the football we play. I'm looking forward to being back on the field on a day-to-day basis as we support the club in its next stage of growth."

The addition of Coates and Davies gives Bay FC a coaching duo with a unified philosophy centered on development, performance and culture. Their combined experience at the highest levels of the game positions the club to attract elite talent and build continuity for the future.

Bay FC plans to make further announcements regarding other additions to the technical staff soon.







