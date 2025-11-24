Costa Rica Calls up Midfielder Rocky Rodríguez for Next FIFA Window

Published on November 24, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current midfielder Rocky Rodríguez has been called up by the Costa Rican National Team for the final FIFA international window of 2025 as Costa Rica continues its preparation for Concacaf World Cup qualifying in 2026.

Costa Rica will first take on the Grenada National Team on Saturday, Nov. 29, at 5:30 p.m. CT at Kirani James Athletics Stadium in Saint George, Grenada. Rodríguez and her team will then face Mexico on Tuesday, Dec. 2, for a closed-door friendly at Costa Rica's national training center at 6 p.m. CT.

This marks the third call-up of the calendar year for Rodríguez, who most recently played a full match against Canada in June. The veteran midfielder also played in a pair of matches with Ecuador back in April where she started both contests and logged a full 90 minutes in the first game.

A star on the Costa Rican National Team, Rodríguez has over 100 caps and 58 goals for her home country since her debut in 2012. She played every match at the World Cup in 2015 and 2023, highlighted by scoring Costa Rica's first ever World Cup goal in 2015. Rodríguez scored three goals at the 2014 Concacaf World Championships to help Costa Rica earn its first Women's World Cup bid - the first by a Central American team - and had seven goals at the 2013 Central America Games to lead her team to gold.

Rodríguez has twice been nominated for Concacaf Female Player of the Year, in 2014 and 2015.







