Kansas City Current Expands Retail Footprint with Opening of The Current Shop on Country Club Plaza

Published on November 24, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Kansas City Current is set to open The Current Shop, the club's second brick-and-mortar retail location in the Kansas City Metro, on Wednesday, Nov. 26. Located on the Country Club Plaza at 302 Nichols Road, The Current Shop will provide another touchpoint for fans to peruse the club's wide variety of merchandise and serve as an additional site for KC Current programming.

Fans will be able to purchase officially licensed KC Current merchandise, fashion-forward items from local brand partners, exclusive apparel designed specifically for the KC Current fan and more. Additionally, The Current Shop will feature consistent programming through partner activations, player autograph signings and additional branding opportunities.  "The Current Shop is a significant milestone for our organization and will serve as a memorable addition to our fan experience, ¬Â said Kansas City Current Vice President, Marketing, Jocelyn Monroe. "We are looking forward to activating this multipurpose retail space in the heart of the historic Country Club Plaza and cannot wait for fans to experience our brand at this new location. Having best-in-class merchandise readily available to our fans is extremely important way we continue to connect with our fans.

Fans will find the staples of the Kansas City Current Team Store at CPKC Stadium at The Current Shop, including KC Current kits and branded scarves. The Shop will also have a customization station where fans can personalize their kits.  Several favorite local brands like Charlie Hustle and Made Mobb will have products featured inside The Current Shop, as well as additional accessories like hats, novelty items and apparel for pets.

Open seven days a week, The Current Shop will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday and Noon to 6 p.m. CT on Sundays. The store will be open during normal business hours starting on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

On Thanksgiving, The Current Shop will be open from 5-9 p.m. CT so fans can visit the new retail location during the 2025 Plaza Lighting Ceremony. KC Current players will be available to sign autographs at The Current Shop from 6:30-7:30 p.m. CT prior to the Plaza Lighting Ceremony. Both The Current Shop and the Kansas City Current Team Store at CPKC Stadium will be open on Black Friday with special discounts at both locations.

The opening of The Current Shop coincides with the temporary closure of the Kansas City Current Team Store at CPKC Stadium. The temporary closure will take place following the conclusion of the 2025 NCAA Women's College Cup, held Dec. 5 and 8 at CPKC Stadium, and the store will reopen in time for next season.







