CPKC Stadium Unveils Après at the Pitch: a Two-Night Winter Wonderland Experience

Published on November 24, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional team, is ringing in the holiday season in spectacular style with Après at the Pitch, a ski chalet-inspired winter pop-up transforming the home of the Kansas City Current into a cozy snow chalet and festive winter wonderland. For two nights only, Friday, Dec. 19 and Saturday, Dec. 20, holiday enthusiasts 21 and older are invited to step inside a captivating alpine escape unlike anything else in Kansas City. The experience will take place from 8-11 p.m. CT each night. Fans can purchase tickets online here.

From the moment guests arrive, they'll be transported into a snow chalet on the Riverfront and warm holiday retreat complete with:

Ski chair lifts for unique seating & photo moments

Snow-dusted evergreens and winter décor

Vintage sleds and retro ski vehicles perfect for festive snapshots

Lounge-style seating that blends cozy chalet comfort with stadium energy

Après at the Pitch - sparkling lights, festive accents, and holiday magic await. For those seeking an elevated winter escape, guests can reserve one of six private clear igloos set along the pitch skirt. These premium domes offer intimate seating, the best views in the stadium, and an exclusive alpine ambiance which is perfect for groups, celebrations, or anyone looking to indulge in a luxurious winter night out.

Alternatively, guests can reserve one of six exclusive Loge Boxes in our sideline clubs, offering private seating, premium amenities, and a holiday experience to remember.

Après at the Pitch will also serve sweet holiday treats and specialty seasonal cocktails. Guests can enjoy a selection of winter desserts designed to match the chalet-inspired experience, including:

Mexican Hot Chocolate Crème Brûlée Shooters

Apple Strudel Phyllo Cups

Campfire S'mores Carving Station

The pop-up bar will serve a lineup of festive cocktails crafted to keep spirits bright all night long, including the Frostbite Fizz, Mistletoe Margarita, Elf Elixir, and Santa's Cider, among others.

Each night will wrap up with a special holiday fireworks show, lighting up CPKC Stadium and the Kansas City skyline with a dazzling seasonal display.

Celebrate the season with a magical winter escape at Après at the Pitch, a first-of-its-kind holiday pop-up at CPKC Stadium. Secure your tickets and step into a snow-dusted celebration made for fun, festive memories and a little bit of holiday magic.

General Admission and Premium Experience tickets are on sale now for December 19 and 20. Availability is limited, and this cozy winter retreat is expected to sell quickly.

RESERVATION INFORMATION

Reservations can be made online here beginning Nov. 24 at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $55 per person and include desserts and fireworks plus access to exclusive photo-ops. Drinks are available for purchase at the bar.

Reservations are nonrefundable.

Parking is free and available in Teal/Green Lot of CPKC Stadium.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older.







