Mayor Adams Awards Key to New York City to NWSL Champions Gotham FC

Published on November 24, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams honored NWSL champions Gotham FC on Monday with the Key to the City of New York during a City Hall ceremony, following Gotham's victory in the NWSL Championship on Saturday evening.

Mayor Adams also announced that City Hall and other municipal buildings will be lit in Gotham FC sky blue tonight after a procession and ceremony Monday morning in Manhattan.

"Gotham Football Club has inspired thousands of soccer fans and young girls and boys to believe in themselves - to be brave, to be bold and to be fierce - fueled by the team slogan: 'Always Building, Never Finished,'" said Mayor Adams. "In a city that never settles for less, Gotham FC reminds us of what it means to fight for greatness, to defy expectations and to win with heart. Their victory is more than a championship; it's a statement that women's sports belong on the biggest stage. New York doesn't just watch history; we make it, and we will celebrate the women who are redefining it."

"We are so proud to be recognized with this special honor at City Hall," said Gotham FC Governor Carolyn Tisch Blodgett. "This team earned a championship through the very grit, boldness and excellence that defines this region, and we loved the opportunity to celebrate our championship with our Gotham FC community."

The festivities celebrated Gotham FC's second NWSL championship in three years, as the club has emerged as a global powerhouse in women's professional soccer through its domestic and continental success. Led by U.S. Women's National Team stars Rose Lavelle, Jaedyn Shaw and Emily Sonnett, the 2025 NWSL champions defeated archrival Washington Spirit 1-0 in the NWSL Championship, capping one of the most successful seasons in American women's soccer history.

In addition to City Hall, the following city buildings will be lit sky blue tonight in honor of Gotham FC:

Brooklyn Borough Hall: 209 Joralemon St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building: 1 Centre St., New York, NY 10007

Queens Borough Hall: 120-55 Queens Blvd., Kew Gardens, NY 11424

Staten Island Borough Hall: 10 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301







