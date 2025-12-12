Two-Time NWSL Champion Purce Inks New Deal with Gotham FC

Published on December 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Two-time NWSL champion and free agent Midge Purce has agreed to a new contract with Gotham FC through the 2026 season, the club announced Friday in partnership with Dove.

The forward returns to Gotham after helping the club win two trophies in 2025 - the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup in May and the NWSL Championship in November, Gotham's second league title in three years.

"Let's run it back," said Purce.

"Midge has been a driving force for our team both on and off the field," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "Her commitment to our club and ability on the field make her an invaluable part of what we're building, and we're thrilled to have her continue with us."

Purce, 30, joined Gotham FC in 2020 via trade from the Portland Thorns. She earned NWSL Championship match MVP honors for her two-assist performance in winning the 2023 trophy and now ranks among the club's career postseason leaders in a number of categories, including playoff starts and minutes played. She is the club's third-leading scorer with 17 goals.

In 2025, Purce returned to play in April after missing all but 44 minutes of the prior campaign because of a knee injury. She scored her first goal on Sept. 26 and totaled one goal and one assist in league play, with 15 key passes and 23 shot-creating actions.

In international club competition, Purce converted a penalty in Gotham's 3-1 semifinal victory over Club América in the 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup, helping the club advance to the final and ultimately capture the first continental club title in American women's soccer history.

A veteran of the U.S. Women's National Team, Purce has scored five goals and recorded four assists in 30 appearances for the senior side. She has won two major international tournaments with the USWNT - the 2022 Concacaf Women's Championship and the 2024 W Gold Cup - scoring in both events and appearing in each final.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.