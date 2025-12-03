Chicago Stars FC Signs Forward and Naperville Native, Ryan Gareis

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC have signed forward and Naperville native, Ryan Gareis, the club announced today. Gareis returns to play for her hometown team beginning in 2026 and running through the 2028 season.

"I am so excited to join the Chicago Stars," said Gareis. "Representing my hometown means everything, and I'm ready to give my everything to this team, this club and this community."

"It's my pleasure to welcome Ryan back home to Chicago and to the Chicago Stars," said Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "Ryan is a dynamic and versatile player who can help bolster the offensive and defensive sides of our team."

Gareis spent the previous four years with the Houston Dash, where she was drafted in the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Draft as the 44th overall pick and subsequently signed to a two-year contract. Gareis made her professional debut with the Dash later that year after subbing into a Challenge Cup match between the Dash and the then Chicago Red Stars. The forward's rookie campaign saw Gareis play 15 regular-season matches with six starts for the Dash and record two assists, helping the team make their first playoff appearance in club history. In 2023, Gareis was building on her strong rookie season, before taking a short break to welcome her son, Crew. In 2024, just four months after giving birth to Crew, Gareis made her return to the pitch, closing the year with seven appearances and five starts.

This year, the Naperville native played 19 regular-season matches for the Dash, making 11 starts and recording three assists. Before the league paused for the October international break, the Dash took on the first place Kansas City Current. Despite the tough matchup, Houston kept Kansas City off the scoreboard through the first half. In the 67th minute, Gareis was subbed in to help spark some offense. It only took the forward two minutes to make an impact. After the Dash recovered the ball in their own half and got the ball to Yazmeen Ryan at midfield, Ryan dribbled up the right side of the pitch to just inside the 18-yard box before sending a cross back into the middle of the box. The pass was "dummied" by Sarah Puntigam, allowing the ball to roll to Gareis who took a fierce left-footed strike, sending the ball past the Current's keeper to secure a tough three-point win for the Dash and ending Kansas City's 17-match unbeaten streak.

Gareis played college soccer at the University of South Carolina before joining the Houston Dash in 2022. The forward played in 99 matches throughout her career with the Gamecocks, starting 70 matches. The left-footed forward also tallied four goals and nine assists during her final season with South Carolina. Gareis' college accolades include multiple SEC Offensive Player of the Week recognitions, multiple SEC Academic Honor Roll commendations, SEC All-Freshman Team and more.

