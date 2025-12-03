Denver Summit FC Signs Two-Time NWSL Champion Abby Smith

Published on December 3, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the signing of goalkeeper Abby Smith, a two-time NWSL Champion and U.S. international, ahead of the club's inaugural season in 2026. Smith joins Summit FC after a distinguished professional career that has spanned nearly a decade across the NWSL and Australia's A-League Women.

"Joining Denver Summit FC at the start of something new feels really special," said Smith. "This club's vision and energy are inspiring, and I'm proud to be part of building something that represents both excellence and community. I can't wait to get to work in Denver and help lay the foundation for success from day one."

Smith, 32, brings championship experience and veteran leadership to the Summit roster. The Plano, Texas native has played for five NWSL clubs, including the Boston Breakers, Utah Royals, Kansas City Current, Portland Thorns FC, Gotham FC, and Houston Dash, as well as Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia.

"Abby is a proven winner and a tremendous presence in goal," said Curt Johnson, General Manager of Denver Summit FC. "Her professionalism, competitive drive, and experience across some of the league's best environments make her an ideal leader for this group. She knows what it takes to win at the highest level, and we're thrilled to welcome her to Denver."

Since beginning her professional career in 2016, Smith has made more than 75 appearances, tallied 14 clean sheets, earned multiple Save of the Week honors, and played a pivotal role in five trophy-winning campaigns, including NWSL Championships with Portland Thorns (2022) and Gotham FC (2023).

Smith played her collegiate career at the University of Texas, where she set a school record with 30 career shutouts, earned multiple All-Big 12 First Team honors, and scored three career goals as a goalkeeper.

Internationally, Smith has represented the United States at the U-17, U-20, and U-23 levels and was called up to the senior U.S. Women's National Team in 2017 and 2018.

Smith has signed a multi-year contract through the 2027 season with a mutual option for 2028.

Transaction: Denver Summit FC signs goalkeeper Abby Smith to a multi-year contract through 2027 with a mutual option for 2028.

Name: Abby Smith

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 5-9

Date of Birth: October 4, 1993

Hometown: Plano, Texas

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: Houston Dash

