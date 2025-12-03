Washington Spirit Names Haley Carter President of Soccer Operations, Promotes Nathan Minion to General Manager

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit today announced the appointment of Haley Carter as the club's President of Soccer Operations, effective December 1. Alongside Carter's appointment, the Spirit has promoted Nathan Minion to General Manager on a permanent basis.

As President of Soccer Operations, Carter will serve as the club's senior sporting executive, responsible for defining and executing the long-term vision and strategic plan for the Spirit's soccer operations. In this role, she will oversee technical, performance, and player development functions, working closely with ownership, and the NWSL to align strategy, culture, and resources for sustained success.

As General Manager, Minion will report to Carter and continue to manage the day-to-day execution of the club's sporting strategy, leading roster construction, player transactions, and salary cap management to ensure competitive excellence on the field.

"Haley represents exactly the type of leader we want driving our soccer operations forward," said Michele Kang, majority owner of the Washington Spirit and Founder & CEO of Kynisca. "She brings unique experience as a former NWSL player and proven executive with a clear commitment to elevating women's soccer. This new role reflects our continued investment in the Spirit's infrastructure, supporting Nate and his team as we build a sustainable, world-class soccer organization."

Carter brings a rare combination of experience as a player, coach, and executive across the women's game. After graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy and serving as a U.S. Marine Corps officer, she played professionally as a goalkeeper for the Houston Dash in the NWSL. She went on to coach internationally with the Afghanistan Women's National Team and the Antigua and Barbuda Women's National Team, where her work earned recognition from FIFPro. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Soccer Operations for the Orlando Pride, overseeing technical and performance departments and helping guide the club through a period of competitive growth and stability.

"To be part of Michele's vision to set a new global standard in women's football was an opportunity I could not pass up," said Carter. "What Michele is building is truly special - a player-first investment model focused on sustainability, innovation, and growth. Washington has such a rich history in the NWSL and one of the most passionate fan bases in the sport, and I'm excited to help shape the next chapter of that story."

Under Kang's ownership, the Spirit has entered a new era of growth and professionalization, setting club attendance and revenue records while expanding its investment in performance, player development, and fan experience. Carter and Minion will work closely with Head Coach Adrian Gonzalez and Sporting Director James Hocken to build on the Spirit's successful 2025 season and further strengthen the club's competitive foundation.







