Washington Spirit Defender Rebeca Bernal Called up to Mexico Women's National Team

Published on November 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Rebeca Bernal has been called up to the Mexico Women's National Team for the federation's upcoming competition, the Mexican Football Federation announced this week. The side will travel to take on Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in its first qualifying match for next year's 2026 Concacaf W Championship.

Bernal has appeared in over 60 matches, scoring eight goals for Mexico since making her senior team debut in 2017. The defender helped Mexico capture the gold medal at the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile and was named to the tournament Best XI for her performance at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup. Most recently, Bernal wore the captain's armband and provided a game-winning assist for Mexico in a friendly match against New Zealand earlier this fall.

Mexico's November Concacaf W Championship Qualifying Schedule:

vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines | Saturday, November 29 at 7 p.m. EST (Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)

At the club level, Bernal helped C.F. Monterrey become the second-most decorated club in Liga MX Femenil with four trophies before winning the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup in her first match with the Washington Spirit. So far in 2025, Bernal has appeared in 27 total matches for the Spirit, tallying over 2,000 minutes of action.

The Spirit will take on rival Gotham FC in its second straight NWSL Championship on Saturday, November 22 at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. Kicking off at 8 p.m. EST, the match will broadcast nationally on CBS.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.