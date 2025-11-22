Washington Spirit Midfielder Leicy Santos Called up to Colombia Women's National Team

Published on November 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Leicy Santos has been called up to the Colombia Women's National Team to continue 2025-26 CONMEBOL Women's Nations League play, Colombia Football announced recently. The side will take on Bolivia in its third match of the competition.

Santos has been a mainstay of the Colombia roster, representing the country in two FIFA Women's World Cups (2015 and 2023) and two Olympic Games (2016, 2024). In her most recent call-up to the national team, Santos netted three goals and tallied an assist in two wins over Perú and Ecuador. So far this year with the Spirit, Santos has appeared in 21 matches, tallying two goals and three assists.

Colombia's November Nations League Schedule:

vs Bolivia | Friday, November 28 at 5 p.m. EST (Estadio Municipal de El Alto, Bolivia)

The Spirit will take on rival Gotham FC in its second straight NWSL Championship on Saturday, November 22 at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. Kicking off at 8 p.m. EST, the match will broadcast nationally on CBS.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.