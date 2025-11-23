Gotham FC Claims Second NWSL Championship in Three Seasons

Published on November 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release









NJ/NY Gotham FC Celebrates NWSL Championship Win

(NJ/NY Gotham FC) NJ/NY Gotham FC Celebrates NWSL Championship Win(NJ/NY Gotham FC)

The Cardiac Kids from Gotham FC had one final arrow in their quiver.

Rose Lavelle's magical left foot curled in a shot from the edge of the box in the 80th minute to deliver a 1-0 win over archrival Washington Spirit and Gotham FC's second NWSL Championship title in three years.

The win completed the sequel of Gotham's 2023 NWSL Championship run - both teams were the lowest seed in the NWSL Playoffs before winning three straight games on the way to claiming the trophy in the world's most competitive league. This time, Gotham scored the latest game-winner in NWSL playoff history, the latest game-winner in regulation in NWSL playoff history and the latest game-winner in NWSL Championship history in its three wins.

The victory also sealed Gotham's second major trophy this year after the New Jersey/New York club claimed the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup continental title in May.

"Every winner is special," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós, who won his third trophy with the club. "We worked so hard for this moment. To become a champion is the moment the referee blows the whistle. Until that moment, you're trying to be a champion and then you're a champion forever."

Gotham FC played a measured, confident game, preventing second-seeded Washington from registering a shot on target in a performance that perfectly reflected the team's defensive strength this year. It was the fourth shutout of the Spirit this season - and the club's second win over its longstanding rival.

The game-winning sequence in front of a sold-out PayPal Park crowd of 18,000 unfolded in typical Gotham fashion, with a magnificent long pass from standout rookie Sarah Schupansky, a driving, tormenting dribble from Bruninha and a sublime finish from one of the best players in the world.

Lavelle was named the NWSL Championship Match MVP for her performance in the final, winning the last major trophy an American in the NWSL can add to their mantle.

"I keep saying this is such a special group," Lavelle said on the ceremony stage after the match. "We've had such a tough season, and this was just the most special way to top it off. We couldn't have done it without every single person from top to bottom. It's been amazing. This is the icing on the cake."

Key Match Points

Gotham FC won its second NWSL Championship, with both titles coming as the lowest seed in the playoffs.

Gotham extended its own record as the lowest seed to win an NWSL Championship, this time as the No. 8 seed.

Head coach Juan Carlos Amorós captured his second league title, joining Vlatko Andonovski as the only coaches to win two NWSL championships in their first two attempts.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle scored her second career goal in an NWSL Championship.

Lavelle's goal marked her third career playoff goal and second playoff game-winner. It also stands as the latest regulation game-winning goal in NWSL Championship history.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger earned her fourth playoff win, breaking a tie with Mandy McGlynn for the club record and tying Nicole Barnhart and Anna Moorhouse for third in league history.

Berger recorded her second playoff shutout, tying McGlynn's club record.

Defender Bruninha became the youngest player to win two NWSL Championships.

Bruninha delivered her second career playoff assist and became the third substitute to record an assist in an NWSL Championship - and the second to set up a goal for Rose Lavelle in the final.

Defender Jess Carter became the first player to win the UEFA European Championship and the NWSL Championship in the same year.

Defender Emily Sonnett became just the second player in NWSL history to start five championship matches and the first to do so for four different clubs.

Sonnett claimed her third NWSL title with her third different club.

Gotham held Washington without a shot on target for the entire match.

Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025

8 p.m. ET kickoff

PayPal Park; San Jose, California

Attendance: 18,000

Weather: 56 degrees, clear

Gotham FC (0, 1 - 1)

Washington Spirit (0, 0 - 0)

Scoring Summary

Gotham FC

80' - Rose Lavelle (Bruninha)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 22 - Mandy Freeman (C), 27 - Jess Carter, 6 - Emily Sonnett, 4 - Lilly Reale (62' 3 - Bruninha); 7 - Jaelin Howell, 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 16 - Rose Lavelle; 23 - Midge Purce, 9 - Esther González, 2 - Jaedyn Shaw

Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 5 - Josefine Hasbo, 10 - Geyse, 13 - Ella Stevens, 18 - Gabi Portilho, 19 - Kayla Duran, 21 - Sofia Cook, 28 - Katie Stengel

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Washington Spirit (5-3-2): 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury (GK); 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi, 24 - Esme Morgan, 4 - Jessica Bernal, 9 - Tara McKeown, 6 - Kate Wiesner (89' 26 - Paige Metayer); 17 - Hal Herschfelt (81' 20 - Deborah Abiodun), 10 - Leicy Santos, 7 - Croix Bethune; 21 - Gift Monday, 27 - Sofia Cantore (57' 2 - Trinity Rodman)

Unused substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver (GK); 5 - Narumi Miura, 13 - Brittany Ratcliffe, 16 - Courtney Brown, 22 - Heather Stainbrook, 25 - Kysha Sylla

Head coach: Adrián González

Stats Summary

GFC / WAS

Expected Goals: 0.58 / 0.49

Shots: 13 / 7

Shots on Goal: 3 / 0

Saves: 0 / 2

Corners: 4 / 3

Fouls: 13 / 16

Offside: 3 / 4

Misconduct Summary

Gotham FC

45+3' - Lilly Reale (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

90+2 - Bruninha (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

Officials

Referee: Natalie Simon

Assistant Referee 1: Chris Schurfranz

Assistant Referee 2: Matt Trotter

4th Official: Nabil Bensalah

VAR: Shawn Tehini

AVAR: John Krill

RAR: Christian Clerc

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.